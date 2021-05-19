 Skip to main content
2B Girls Basketball: Glenn scores 33, Ilwaco dominates South Bend
2B Girls Basketball: Glenn scores 33, Ilwaco dominates South Bend

Basketball hoop stock

A basketball hoop hangs out in a high school gymnasium in between shot attempts.

 Jordan Nailon

SOUTH BEND — Ilwaco had everything working in a 66-26 domination of South Bend on Wednesday.

The Fisherman controlled the game from the very start. On defense, the Fisherman held South Bend to just 16 points through the first three quarters.

On offense, Ilwaco finished with a consistent scoring line as they scored 35 points in the first half and added 31 in the second.

Erika Glenn was the Fisherman’s go to scorer as she dropped in 33 points on the night. Natalie Gray added 10 for Ilwaco and Zoey Zuern and Tiana Ramsey each added seven points.

“Good game to get some young players some confidence and experience with the upcoming Raymond game Friday at Raymond,” Ilwaco coach Ned Bittner said.

Ilwaco (4-1) plays Raymond at 7 p.m, Friday in Raymond.

