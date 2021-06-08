2B Girls Basketball: Glenn pours in 58, Ilwaco runs past Mounties.

Bittner has two main plays in his arsenal that pretty much wind up translating to “get out of the way and let Erika Glenn do her thing,” and when the Fishermen got into their halfcourt offense, he went to them liberally.

But for a good deal of the game, Glenn didn’t have to worry about getting through the Rainier defense. Instead, she got out in front of it, as Ilwaco kicked off a track meet early with a deadly press and a frantic 2-3 halfcourt zone.

“That’s kind of been our M.O., that’s been what we’ve been doing,” Bittner said. “We go from our press back to our zone, and that’s been our identity this year, and it’s worked well. In the short amount of time that everybody’s had to prepare and work on things, it’s worked for us.”

The defense-to-offense system spurred Ilwaco out to a 43-33 lead at halftime. Sitting on a lead come the third quarter, Bittner tried to slow the game down just a tad, and got burned.

Suddenly able to get into its halfcourt set easily, Rainier found its football and made it rain from deep, with Faith Boesch nailing three triples to help the Mountaineers roar back and tie the game at 55-55 with a minute to go in the quarter.