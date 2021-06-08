2B Girls Basketball: Glenn pours in 58, Ilwaco runs past Mounties.

ILWACO — Afterward, Ilwaco girls basketball coach Ned Bittner admitted to some polite pregame curiosity regarding his star senior guard, Erika Glenn.
“I was kind of wondering what she could do if we got in a high-tempo game against a quality opponent,” he said.
Fast-forward to the end of the experience, and Glenn was posing for photographs with her teammates, standing under the hoop, holding a piece of paper with a hand-written total, a la Wilt Chamberlain: 58.
So count that as a question answered.
“This is my last game in this gym, ever,” Glenn said. “I came in with the mentality that I wasn’t going to leave anything out of it. It was going to be my everything, my all. I feel like I did everything I needed to do for my teammates and myself to leave this place.”
Glenn left her lasting mark on Jon C. Kaino Court, breaking her own school single-game record — which she set last week — with a 58-point performance in the Fishermens’ 90-67 win over Rainier (Wash.) on Tuesday.
“She’s just had an amazing career,” Bittner said. “I can’t really say enough about her.”
The senior hit double-figures in all four quarters. She hit three 3-pointers in the first half, going into the break on 27 points, but ramped up the scoring in the second half, pretty much doing just one thing: going to the rack.
Bittner has two main plays in his arsenal that pretty much wind up translating to “get out of the way and let Erika Glenn do her thing,” and when the Fishermen got into their halfcourt offense, he went to them liberally.
But for a good deal of the game, Glenn didn’t have to worry about getting through the Rainier defense. Instead, she got out in front of it, as Ilwaco kicked off a track meet early with a deadly press and a frantic 2-3 halfcourt zone.
“That’s kind of been our M.O., that’s been what we’ve been doing,” Bittner said. “We go from our press back to our zone, and that’s been our identity this year, and it’s worked well. In the short amount of time that everybody’s had to prepare and work on things, it’s worked for us.”
The defense-to-offense system spurred Ilwaco out to a 43-33 lead at halftime. Sitting on a lead come the third quarter, Bittner tried to slow the game down just a tad, and got burned.
Suddenly able to get into its halfcourt set easily, Rainier found its football and made it rain from deep, with Faith Boesch nailing three triples to help the Mountaineers roar back and tie the game at 55-55 with a minute to go in the quarter.
Glenn went right at the defense on the next Ilwaco possession, got fouled, and hit a pair of free throws to get the lead back. A possession later, she stole the ball, drew another foul, and hit another free throw. Ilwaco’s next time down the court, she pulled down an offensive rebound, put it back up, and drew yet another foul for an old-fashioned three point play with a second left in the quarter.
One minute had been all she needed for a six-point outburst, and suddenly, Ilwaco was back in business.
But between the third and fourth quarters, she went to her coach with a change in mind.
“Once they got the ball past halfcourt, they were doing okay,” Bittner said. “Erika was like, ‘Hey, we need to go back to our press,’ so I was like, ‘Okay, let’s go.’ She sparked us again, even with her coaching ability.”
So Ilwaco went back to the press, and that ended up being the end of hope for the Mountaineers. It took a minute and a half for the Fishermen to pour in seven more points and boost the lead up to double-digits.
Behind Glenn, Jaymi Kemmer finished with eight points. Zoey Zuern and Julianna Flemming both added six.
“I scored a bunch of points, but my teammates did really well too,” Glenn said. “Jaymi Kemmer came off the bench and hit two threes, Olivia McKinstry had good defense even though she was in foul trouble. Everyone really stepped up.”
Now, Ilwaco is in to the 2B District quarterfinals. The Fishermen were scheduled to take Wahkiakum, another side with a penchant for pouring on the points, on Wednesday at the Hub.