2B Girls Basketball: Glenn goes down, Fishermen fall to Pirates for 4th place

CENTRALIA — It was far from a storybook ending for Ilwaco here at the NW Sports Hub on Thursday. It would have been bad enough for the Fishermen to suffer a 44-41 overtime loss to Adna in the third place game of the 2B District IV girls basketball tournament, but the insult to injury was that their captain Erika Glenn was unable to help weather the storm down the stretch.

Ilwaco held a 35-30 lead with just over five minutes remaining in the game when disaster struck for the Fishermen. That’s when Glenn, Ilwaco’s do-it-all who earlier this week set the all-time single-game scoring record for the District Tournament with 58 points, suffered a leg injury and was forced off the court early in the final game of her prep career.

“It’s just something that she’s done a thousand times before; steal and she’s coming down with a couple girls on her hip and went to jump stop, right to left, and went up, got fouled,” Ilwaco coach Ned Bittner said before trailing off at the thought of his star player being carried of the court never to return.

And to be sure, Glenn had to be forced off the court because if there was any way she could have gutted out the ending, she absolutely would have. In fact, she insisted on shooting her own free throws before her teammates hoisted her aloft and carried her to the end of the bench to receive medical treatment.