2B Girls Basketball: Glenn goes down, Fishermen fall to Pirates for 4th place

CENTRALIA — It was far from a storybook ending for Ilwaco here at the NW Sports Hub on Thursday. It would have been bad enough for the Fishermen to suffer a 44-41 overtime loss to Adna in the third place game of the 2B District IV girls basketball tournament, but the insult to injury was that their captain Erika Glenn was unable to help weather the storm down the stretch.
Ilwaco held a 35-30 lead with just over five minutes remaining in the game when disaster struck for the Fishermen. That’s when Glenn, Ilwaco’s do-it-all who earlier this week set the all-time single-game scoring record for the District Tournament with 58 points, suffered a leg injury and was forced off the court early in the final game of her prep career.
“It’s just something that she’s done a thousand times before; steal and she’s coming down with a couple girls on her hip and went to jump stop, right to left, and went up, got fouled,” Ilwaco coach Ned Bittner said before trailing off at the thought of his star player being carried of the court never to return.
And to be sure, Glenn had to be forced off the court because if there was any way she could have gutted out the ending, she absolutely would have. In fact, she insisted on shooting her own free throws before her teammates hoisted her aloft and carried her to the end of the bench to receive medical treatment.
“That’s the first thing she wanted to do,” Bittner said of those career punctuating free throws. “She’s a once in a lifetime type of player. I’m sure everyone has been reading about her in the paper and seeing the numbers she’s put up but the kid is relentless. She just plays so hard baseline to baseline and sideline to sideline. She just does not give up.”
Without Glenn, the Fishermen were left rudderless against the Pirates and all Glenn could do was watch with bags of ice strapped to her knee as the lead slipped away. With three minutes left in the game Adna forced another of numerous turnovers down the stretch and a streaking Pirate player dropped in the wide open layup to take a 37-36 lead.
But Ilwaco wanted to show Glenn that they had learned from her example while playing alongside her. They wanted Glenn to know that her efforts had not been in vain, even if there was nothing left to do but go down with the ship.
So after giving the ball back to Adna several times in a row on unforced turnovers, Julianna Fleming decided she’d had enough and mustered all of her muscle to get her hands on the ball, already held by a Pirate, in order to force a jump ball that gave Ilwaco possession with 16 seconds remaining.
Trailing 39-37, Zoey Zuern instantly switched her focus from menacing opposing guards on defense to racing the ball up court for a last-second look at the basket. Instead, Zuern drew a foul near midcourt and took advantage of the foul bonus by knocking down both of her freebies at the charity stripe.
“You could tell that (Glenn) does everything for us and the other girls were really exposed on the areas they need to improve,” Bittner noted. “But still, at least we put ourselves in a position to win. Those were big free throws at the end by Zoey to send it to overtime. Even over those last four minutes we had lots of open looks and they gave it their all after losing (Glenn).”
But the Fishermen just didn’t have enough punch to keep up in overtime. Kaylinn Todd scored the first four points of the extra period for Adna before Jaymi Kemmer drained a 3-point shot to bring Ilwaco back within one, but that would be the final bucket of the season for the crew from the coast as Adna rode out the win.
When the players began working out at Long Beach Park last year in preparation for a season that was far from a guarantee, the ending they envisioned played out in major keys instead of minor ones. But Thursday's disappointment did little to sully the way Bittner sees his team.
“I was proud of them. That’s our team next year so it’s a whole different identity. A different style of play but the tools are there,” Bitter said.
He pointed out Olivia McKinstry, Ione Sheldon, Zuern and Fleming as player who made major strides this season and who will be counted on to provide more punch next season. Fleming led Ilwaco with five rebounds and Ione added 11 points in the loss that left the Fishermen with a fourth place District finish.
“I think the future looks good it’s just going to be different,” Bittner said.
As for Glenn, the Western Oregon University signee who finished the game with a team-high 16 points and four steals, Bittner was doing his best to remain positive about her road ahead.