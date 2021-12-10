 Skip to main content
2B Girls Basketball: Gardner, Raymond runs past Ilwaco

Basketball stock ball in net

A ball swishes though the net at LCC's Myklebust Gymnasium

 Josh Kirshenbaum The Daily News

RAYMOND — It was just too much Kyra Gardner for the Ilwaco on the road Thursday, as Raymond’s senior WSU commit outscored Ilwaco by herself in a 65-24 loss for the Fishermen.

Ilwaco was playing without Olivia McKinstry in the post, an absence that definitely didn’t help. Julianna Fleming led the Fishermen with eight points, while Ione Sheldon had six.

Gardner finished at 29 points — 15 in the first half and 14 in the second.

The Fishermen stayed in single-digits all four quarters; Raymond led 19-4 after a quarter of play and 36-13 athe the half.

Ilwaco (1-3) is scheduled to cross the river into Oregon to play Clatskanie on Saturday.

