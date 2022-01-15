2B Girls Basketball: Defense leads Toutle Lake over Stevenson

TOUTLE — The Toutle Lake girls basketball team worked together to turn in a strong defensive showing as they downed Stevenson 45-25 in a Central 2B League game on Saturday.

“We played some of the best defense we’ve played all year and that set the tone for the game,” Toutle Lake coach Daren Dean said. “Every girl that went in the game kept the same pressure on the whole time and it was a team effort. It was awesome.”

The defense wasted no time setting the tone, holding the Bulldogs to just two points in the first quarter as they built a 10-point lead. The Bulldogs put together their only double-digit scoring quarter with 1o in the second, but Toutle Lake dropped 16 to take a 26-12 lead.

Toutle Lake was able to hold Stevenson to single digits in the third and fourth as the Ducks shook off a three points third quarter to finish off the win with 16 in the fourth.

The defensive performance was effort-driven, a focus for the Ducks coming into it.

“It was one of those things we had talked about,” Dean said. “We need to show up with our energy and we did tonight. That doesn’t always show up, so I’m glad it did.”

Offensively the Ducks weren’t their sharpest, but they drew fouls to help add to their scoring total.

“We didn’t shoot the ball real great tonight,” Dean said. “We were able to get to the free throw line when our shooting wasn’t so great and that helped us through some lulls in the game.”

The win comes on the heels of back-to-back tough league losses for the Ducks and Dean mentioned that it felt good to get back on track.

“It was just good for our team to know we can do that,” Dean said. “We did a lot of little things that really helped drive that as well. We do have a tough league, but if we can bring that energy we’ll be just fine.”

Jordyn Grabenhorst led the Ducks on offense with 12 points, Jasmine Smith added 10 and grabbed nine rebounds for the Ducks. Kendal Dean finished with eight points and eight boards and Karlie Smith had six points and seven rebounds.

Toutle Lake (6-6) hosts Naselle on Monday in a non-league matchup.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.