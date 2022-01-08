2B Girls Basketball: Adna takes out Kalama in weekend matchup

KALAMA – Down its senior leader, an inexperienced Kalama girls basketball team struggled from the get-go against Adna, falling to the Pirates 77-24 in Central 2B League play Saturday.

The Chinooks were without Sydney Johnson at the point, and her absence was felt immediately. Kalama had its hands full just getting the ball down the court against Adna’s pressure, leading to a rush of early Pirate points before Adna’s coaching staff called the press off.

“It was really hard without our senior, she’s one of our point guards,” Kalama coach Amber Doerty said. “That was pretty difficult; it would’ve been helpful to have one more ball handler to get the ball inside and out, run a few more things. But they showed moments of greatness against a really good team.”

The best spell for the Chinooks came to end a tough first quarter, when Kalama put up eight straight points in the final two minutes to cut the deficit to 15 points. But that brief spurt ended up being a third of the hosts’ scoring for the entire game.

Kalama managed just two buckets in the second and third quarters, and was held to one point for the first seven minutes of the fourth before Aubrey Doerty cashed in a lay-in in the closing seconds.

The junior post, pressed into service as a point guard, led Kalama with 10 points. Junior forward Chloe Larsen added six points, and Hannah Johnson – one of three eighth graders suiting up for the Chinooks – had five.

“The main thing is the big picture; building the program, having the ability to work hard even when you’re getting things handed to you that you’ve never dealt with before, putting the extra time in the gym,” Amber Doerty said.

Kalama (1-6) is currently set to host Toledo on Tuesday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.