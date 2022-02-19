2B Boys District Basketball: Ilwaco can’t shake cold start, falls to Napavine

CHEHALIS — Rough starts to the game and the second half were too much for Ilwaco to overcome against Napavine on Friday night in a 61-48 loss in the 2B District IV Tournament with a spot at Regionals on the line.

“Got off to a rough start both halves due cold shooting, Napavine defense (and) lack of rebounding,” Ilwaco coach Bob Enos said.

The Fishermen struggled to knock down open looks from the start, scoring just five points in the first to allow the Tigers to take a 10-point lead.

The Fishermen found a groove and dumped in 18 points in the second, but still sat in an eight-point hole, trailing 31-23 at the break.

Ilwaco couldn’t make the right adjustments to remove the lid from the hoop at halftime and much like the first, were outscored by 10 points as the Tigers took a commanding 50-32 lead entering the fourth. In the final frame the Fishermen managed to shave off a few points, but not enough to change the outcome.

Alex West and Sam Needham led Ilwaco with 11 points and two assists. Beckett Turner was a bucket shy of a double-double with nine points and 12 rebounds. Jaden Turner also scored nine for the Fishermen and Sam Glenn picked up eight.

The Fishermen connected on just 17-of-50 (34%) of their shots from the field, which Enos said was their lowest of the season, and made just one three on eight attempts.

Napavine’s Keith Olson imposed his will on Ilwaco in the paint and caused other problems for the Fishermen on his way to a 16 point, 12 rebound night.

“They took us out of some of our stuff with the Olson kid in the middle,” Enos said. “He also put us into foul trouble with our bigs.”

But it was James Grose that caused the bulk of the issues with a game-high 29 points and 12 rebounds for the Tigers.

The Fishermen still have work to do to clinch a spot at Regionals, but they were set to get another chance on Saturday against Toutle Lake. A win and they’re in to the State round-of-16. A loss and they’ll have to play in a crossover play-in game with the second place finisher from the District II.

“Have to have short memories and a quick turnaround versus Toutle at 11:30 (a.m., Saturday),” Enos said.

