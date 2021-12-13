2B Boys Basketball Roundup: Toledo turns red in win over Warriors

TOLEDO — There are a lot of moving parts to consider when overhauling history in order to accommodate a new mascot. For instance, a team needs new jerseys with the new moniker so that the old might be relegated to the funeral pyre of history.

But things don’t always go according to plan, especially when there’s a backlog of shipping containers stacked high at every port from Longview to Shanghai. That’s the short version of the circumstances that led the Riverhawks to wear their red road jerseys emblazoned with “Toledo” on their home court Monday.

‘There’s still a snafu with the home Riverhawks uniforms so we were still in our road jerseys,” Toledo coach and athletic director Grady Fallon said. “I told Rochester last week to just bring both home and away.”

Curiously, that move left Rochester wearing their road “Warriors” jerseys for the game, and after securing a 56-43 non-league win in non-league boys basketball action the Toledo boys now stand at 3-0 on their home court in their red away jerseys.

Could a new tradition be in the works in Cheese Town?

“I don’t know if I want to change it up,” Fallons said with a wry laugh. “I’m the superstitious type.”

On the court there were no snafu’s for the boys in red as they outpaced Rochester from the tip and then held them at arm’s length down the stretch. Paving the way to the win was Jake Cournyer who posted a strong double-double with 25 points and 14 rebounds in the win.

“That’s been his biggest improvement that I’ve seen is he’s leading our team in rebounds,” Fallon said.

Tyler Klatush led Rochester with 13 points but the Warriors had a hard time getting going as a team.

“They couldn’t make a shot tonight. Even a few they should have made just wouldn’t go in,” Fallon said.

On the other end the Rochester defensive zone gave Toledo intermittent fits. But, once the home team began to embrace patience as a virtue the cracks in the zone began to appear.

“We’ve been working on our zone offense and just trying to work on our patience,” Fallon said. “We had some great catch-and-shoots where it comes back out from the post.”

Carson Olmstead added ten points for Toledo and Rayder Stemkoski dropped in seven.

Fallon said Rogan Stanley is a player who should help the Riverhawks stretch defenses as the season progresses.

“Rogan Stanley has been on fire from outside. He’s shooting about 60 percent from threes so far this season,” Fallon said. “It seems like it goes in just about every time he lets it go, except for tonight. He didn’t knock down one.”

Toledo (6-1, 1-0 league) will host Taholah on Thursday.

Pirates rain points on Mules in blowout

ADNA — There was little left for the Wahkiakum boys basketball team to do but tip its cap and move on Monday, after the Mules started their week with an 87-47 loss to Adna.

“We just could not slow them down,” Wahkiakum coach Todd Souvenir said. “They definitely had a hot shooting night.”

Four separate Pirates finished in double-figures, led by Chase Collins, who went 8-for-9 from three-point land and led all scorers with 28 points.

Half of those threes for Collins came in the first quarter, when Adna jumped out to an 11-0 lead to set the tone.

The Pirates blasted off for 42 points in the first half, and while the Mules slowed them down a bit in the second, so too did their own offense.

Zakk Carlson led Wahkiakum with 15 points, while Brodie Avalon scored 14.

The best news for the Mules about the night was that despite being against a Central 2B opponent, the matchup was officially a non-league game. They’ll get the Pirates again at the end of the season, in Cathlamet, on Feb. 1.

“We’re going to be a lot better team in a month and a half than we are today,” Souvenir said.

Wahkiakum (2-3) will be back home Thursday to host Morton-White Pass.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.