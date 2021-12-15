2B/4A Girls Basketball: Wahkiakum nearly pulls off four-level upset over Skyview in last-minute matchup

CATHLAMET — Skyview might have had the numbers on their side in just about every way, but once the Storm traveled north and west along the Columbia to reach the wood-clad walls on campus, they were in Wahkiakum’s house. And the Mules didn’t let their guests — coming in four classification levels above them — leave without a scare, leading late before eventually falling 54-43 in a short-notice matchup.

“That’s my favorite game I’ve ever lost,” Wahkiakum coach Rob Garrett said.

Skyview — a 4A school — clocks in at over 1,800 students, a number three times the size of the population of the town of Cathlamet. Wahkiakum slots in under 180.

And with a couple players out for various eligibility issues, Garrett went the whole game with a six-player rotation. But at halftime, it was the 2B Mules leading, and they held a slim advantage as late as midway through the fourth quarter, before Skyview stormed back, then iced the game at the free-throw line.

“It’s obviously tough when you’re rotating six,” Garrett said. “But with that being said, I couldn’t be happier about that game, honestly. I thought that our six did amazing tonight, and showed a lot of heart and played super hard”

The matchup came about just a few days ago. Wahkiakum was supposed to play Adna in a non-league game, but that fell through due to what Garrett called a “miscommunication” on his end. He first reached out to a friend at Hockinson — the Mules played the 2A Hawks earlier this season — and while a rematch couldn’t be worked out, it set him on the path to find Skyview, which was also looking for a game.

“We knew scheduling that game, it was going to be tough,” he said. “It was just an opportunity game in our eyes — an opportunity to get better. And I think we absolutely did that tonight.”

Early on, the Mules took control of the game the way they do best: with defense and the long ball. Eight points from junior Reigha Niemeyer helped lead to a 9-9 midway through the first, when Courtney Carlson pulled up from well beyond the arc for a 3-pointer that set the crowd abuzz.

As the game entered the second quarter, the shots kept falling. Carlson hit another three — this one even deeper than the first — and Miya Kerstetter hit three of her own, while Skyview’s Jordan Labrador-Hallett kept pace with two herself.

But when the long-ball dried up — and after a Megan Leitz triple opened the third quarter to push the Mules’ lead to 32-22 — so too did Wahkiakum’s offense. Skyview reeled off 13 straight points to take the lead before Niemeyer spotted up from downtown to tie the game at 35-35. Then the visitors ended the game on a 13-2 run with the Mules making just one field goal in the fourth quarter.

Wahkiakum finished with just four two-pointers the whole game, and three of those came in transition. When the Mules got into their half-court offense, they were able to get into the lane, but most of their shots were of the wild variety that only found backboard or iron. The Mules went 1-for-13 inside the arc in the second half.

“That’s just learning how to be fundamental, and leading with your eyes rather than the ball,” Garrett said. “I thought we led with the ball a lot down low. That’s been a little bit of a struggle for us so far this year; we’re working on a couple of drills that incorporate that so that the girls get that experience. But by the end of the season, I don’t see that being a problem at all.”

At the other end of the floor, the Mules forced 14 turnovers, with Niemeyer, Kerstetter, Leitz, and Emerald Niemela all coming away with two steals each. Those four, Carlson, and Amirah Abdul-Kariem, who worked in early and often off the bench, stifled the Storm all night long, and kept them from scoring in the paint as well.

But the one area the Storm had its way with came on the offensive glass. Skyview pulled down 16 offensive rebounds, and while the majority of those game in the first half before the Mules did better in the third quarter, the Storm took the lead for good on a 3-pointer that came off the third offensive rebound of the possession, then stretched it the next time down the floor on a three-point play off a put-back.

Niemela led the Mules with 10 boards and Niemeyer had nine, but Garrett said he often saw his players fall back to old habits from last season, when they could take their matchups out of the play and let Jansi Merz clean up.

“I thought that was honestly the difference in the game,” he said. “We actually boxed out pretty well, we just don’t go get the rebound right now…. That’s just the mentality. People have to understand that there is no more Jansi, you can’t just box out and sit there. We’ve got to attack rebounds.”

Niemeyer put up 13 points to lead Wahkiakum, while Kerstetter added 12 and Carlson put up 10. Leitz dished out six assists.

Wahkiakum (5-2) will go back to playing schools its own size Saturday, when it hosts Rainier (Wash.).

