2B/2A Girls Basketball: Wahkiakum drops close one to Hockinson

BRUSH PRAIRIE — Playing up two rungs on the classification ladder, the Wahkiakum girls basketball team hung with Hockinson for the better part of four quarters, but one run late put the Hawks ahead for good in a 40-37 loss for the Mules on Thursday.

“It’s never fun to lose, but it was a great opportunity to learn and get better,” Wahkiakum coach Rob Garrett said. “That’s the type of game we want to play, especially early in the season.”

Wahkiakum led a low-scoring game 10-6 after one quarter, 17-16 at halftime, and 29-23 going to the fourth. But in the final couple of minutes, the Hawks surged ahead on two late buckets each from reigning first-team all GSHL Kylie Ritter and her sister Ellie Ritter — the two of whom Wahkiakum had held to three total points over the first three quarters.

“They hit some big shots, you’ve got to give them credit,” Garrett said.

Reigha Niemeyer led the Mules with 19 points, pacing her team in scoring every single quarter.

“She got around them a few times, and then once she got to the rim, she did a really good job of staying under control,” Garrett said. “That was great to see.”

Niemeyer also had seven rebounds, two assists, and a steal.

For the second straight game, Emerald Niemela dominated the glass for Wahkiakum, bringing down 21 rebounds — six on the offensive glass and 15 on the defensive side.

“She’s definitely being a ball-hawk when the ball’s in the air, which is awesome,” Garrett said.

Courtney Carlson put up eight points, four rebounds, and two assists. Megan Leitz had four points, five boards, two assists, and two steals, and Miya Kerstetter had three points, four rebounds, three steals, and two assists.

“I think we’re going to be a solid group for sure,” Garrett said. “Right now, we’ve got to get in shape; that’s one thing that’s really hurting us. But we’re going to have a lot of fun. The girls work really well together.”

Wahkiakum (1-1) was slated to host Ilwaco on Friday. The Mules will then climb back up the classification pyramid with a home game against 1A La Center on Monday.

