2B/1B High School Girls Basketball: Warfield’s double-double helps Ilwaco whittle away at Tahlolah

ILWACO — Mikaila Warfield posted a double-double for the Fishermen, Monday, to help dispatch Tahloah 54-38 in a non-league girls basketball convention on the coast.

Warfield scored 12 points with 10 rebounds to lead Ilwaco. Sophia Bittner added 10 points and Olivia McKinstry scored nine points with a game-high 16 rebounds.

The hosts wound up tied with the Chitwins at 11-11 after one quarter but separated in the second quarter to take a 30-16 lead into halftime.

“After a sloppy first quarter we settled into things but never found a consistent groove against a scrappy Taholah team.”

Zoey Zuern and Natalie Gray each added six points for the Fishermen, with Brooklyn Avalon and Ione Sheldon scoring four apiece.

Ilwaco (13-3, 7-2) currently sits in third place in the 2B Pacific League and was ranked No. 8 last week in the Associated Press polls. The Fishermen will host Ocosta on Thursday.