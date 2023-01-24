 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
2B/1B Prep Girls Basketball

2B/1B High School Girls Basketball: Warfield’s double-double helps Ilwaco whittle away at Tahlolah

  • 0
Basketball stock floating flag

A basketball floats through the air of a local gymnasium.

 Jordan Nailon

ILWACO — Mikaila Warfield posted a double-double for the Fishermen, Monday, to help dispatch Tahloah 54-38 in a non-league girls basketball convention on the coast.

Warfield scored 12 points with 10 rebounds to lead Ilwaco. Sophia Bittner added 10 points and Olivia McKinstry scored nine points with a game-high 16 rebounds.

The hosts wound up tied with the Chitwins at 11-11 after one quarter but separated in the second quarter to take a 30-16 lead into halftime.

“After a sloppy first quarter we settled into things but never found a consistent groove against a scrappy Taholah team.”

Zoey Zuern and Natalie Gray each added six points for the Fishermen, with Brooklyn Avalon and Ione Sheldon scoring four apiece.

Ilwaco (13-3, 7-2) currently sits in third place in the 2B Pacific League and was ranked No. 8 last week in the Associated Press polls. The Fishermen will host Ocosta on Thursday.

Box Score

At Ilwaco

FISHERMEN 54, CHITWINS 38

Taholah 11 5 14 8 — 38

Ilwaco 11 19 16 8 — 54

TAH (38) — McRory 7, Randall 2, Smith 3, Crossguns 11, Stafford 3, Russell 7, McRory 5

ILW (54) — Bittner 10, Avalon 4, Zuern 6, Sheldon 4, Gray 6, Warfield 12, McKinstry 9, Fleming 2, Stringer 1.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Damar Hamlin takes to Instagram to thank fans

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News