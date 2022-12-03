2B/1B High School Girls Basketball: Wahkiakum drops Naselle in Ocean Beach Highway Hoedown

WAHKIAKUM — Paced by the senior tandem of Miya Kerstetter and Reigha Niemeyer, Wahkiakum played a strong second half to run past Naselle in a 58-38 non-league win Friday.

Niemeyer scored a game-high 22 points to go with seven rebounds and seven steals while Kerstetter had 21 points and eight steals on defense.

The Mules fell behind 15-8 in the first half, but they found some life midway through the second quarter by creating some turnovers on defense and knocking down good looks. Wahkiakum outscored Naselle 37-15 over the second and third quarters to take a 45-30 lead into the fourth quarter.

“It took us a while to really figure out how we wanted to attack them both offensively and defensively,” Wahkiakum coach Rob Garrett said. “But once we got the hang of it the girls all worked together and things really started clicking. Strong defense leads to easy offense.”

Genevieve Fleming pulled down 10 rebounds to lead Wahkiakum on the glass. Niemeyer distributed the ball well to find her cutting teammates in the lane which led to some easy, but important, baskets for the Mules in the middle quarters as they went on their run.

“The free throw line was also a huge advantage for us. Getting paint touches makes the game easier on so many levels and we did a great job of that,” Garrett stated. “Defensively as a team we were ahead of where I expected us to be this time of year which is a huge positive moving forward.”

On the Comets side, Bella Colombo led the way with 11 points and three steals. Kaylin Shrives pulled down a team-high 11 rebounds to go with seven points. Brynn Tarabochia added nine points and six rebounds.

“We started making a few mistakes here and there and Wahkiakum took advantage,” first-year Naselle coach Marie Green noted. “I was proud of the girls to continue to fight and chip away even though we didn’t get the outcome we wanted."

Naselle (1-1) will travel to play the Washington School for the Deaf in Vancouver on Tuesday.

Wahkiakum (1-1) will play at La Center on Monday.