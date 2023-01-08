2B/1B High School Girls Basketball: McKinstry winner lifts Ilwaco over Naselle in Hwy 4 Fracas

NASELLE – Senior post Olivia McKinstry scored the go-ahead basket in the paint with eight seconds left in the game and Ilwaco’s defense held Naselle without a shot at the end to claim a 59-58 come-from-behind victory, Saturday in the Highway 4 Fracas.

McKinstry finished with 14 points and 15 rebounds and eighth-grade forward Mikaila Warfield continued her strong play with a team-high 17 points and 12 rebounds. Ione Sheldon chipped in seven points for the Fishermen who earned their fourth consecutive win.

“Our only true rival game was in full effect tonight,” Ilwaco coach Ned Bittner said. “Give credit to Naselle tonight, they played more consistent and a little better than we did until the last 90 seconds of the game.”

Kaylin Shrives led the Comets with 18 points, nine rebounds and four steals, while Lauren Katyryniuk had 16 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and four steals in the loss.

"Man, tonight's game was incredible to coach," Naselle coach Marie Green said. "The girls came out hungry and we were playing so well as a team. Thought the whole game I was watching our girls do things I haven’t seen out of them all season."

Bella Colombo scored 12 points with two steals for the Comets. Brooke Davis added five points with nine rebounds and Naselle took a 28-25 halftime lead.

"Our press is really coming together and they are playing so great," Green said. "We are really getting into the groove and if we continue to play like we did tonight we are going to go places. I honestly don’t think that Ilwaco was expecting that out of us tonight."

However, Ilwaco battled back in the third quarter behind the dynamic duo of Warfield and McKinstry in the post.

"We were able to get Olivia and Sophia into foul trouble tonight and really kept their guards out of their outside shooting game," Green noted. "It was their posts with Mikayla, Olivia and Julianna that really beat us."

Naselle made a push in the fourth quarter but failed to get a shot away with its final possession after McKinstry’s go-ahead bucket.

"Our inexperience showed in the last minute with that lack of time management. But its a learning thing and I can tell you they won’t let that happen again," Green said.

Naselle will look to bounce back on Tuesday when it heads to Three Rivers Christian for a 5:30 p.m. contest.

Ilwaco (9-2, 4-1 league) hosts Hoquiam in another non-league game on Monday at 7 p.m.