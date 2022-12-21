2B/1B High School Girls Basketball: Kelly carries Winlock over Three Rivers Christian

WINLOCK — Winlock junior Kindyl Kelly bounced back from a pair of difficult games to lead the Cardinals to a comfortable 44-11 win over non-league opponent Three Rivers Christian, Tuesday, at The Nest.

Kelly finished with a game-high 29 points to go with seven rebounds. The undermanned and undersized Three Rivers Christian side had no answer for Kelly on the low block. She was also able to generate her own offense through nine steals.

“I had two kind of rough games and our team hasn’t been clicking. But tonight, I think we came out strong and really clicked,” Kelly said. “I think our defense is what got our offense going. We came out with a high intensity and it really flowed into our offense well.”

Winlock opened the game on a 15-0 run utilizing a full court press for the first time this season. It worked well, generating eight first-quarter turnovers as the overwhelmed Three Rivers Christian girls’ were unable to run their press break successfully.

“We’ve been working on a press and I think that it was effective,” Winlock coach Dracy McCoy said. “We have always had an okay half court press, but we wanted to extend that and I think the girls did a great job of picking up on that without a lot of practice.”

For the Eagles who played Tuesday’s game shorthanded due to injury and absences for the holiday break, it was learning process for a number of girls who've been getting their first taste of basketball at the high school level.

“We’re teaching a lot of girls to play. I saw some good effort,” Three Rivers Christian coach Walter Poyner said. “It started out very strange. They all seemed to be in another place. We did play last night, so back-to-backs for non-basketball players can be tough. .. I tried to get them to focus a little bit, but it didn’t work.”

Three Rivers Christian lost one of its key starters for the season due to injury and another starter missed Tuesday’s game while traveling. At Winlock the Eagles’ starting lineup featured one senior, an eighth grader, a ninth grader, a sophomore and a junior.

Junior Kelsey Poyner led the Eagles with nine points and six rebounds. Elizabeth Romanillos was the only other Eagle to score in the contest.

After falling behind 15-0, the Eagles managed to go on a 9-2 run as Poyner got going. Ultimately, though, Kelly was too much. She had 21 points to lead Winlock to a 26-7 lead at halftime, then scored six of Winlock’s eight points in the third quarter as she had her jumper dialed in. Her performance against TRC was her second best of the season after a 34-point effort in Winlock’s win over Pope John Paul II.

“For Kindyl it’s all about confidence with her and getting to play," McCoy said. "A lot of nights in the 2B league she’s double or triple-teamed, so obviously when she gets some freedom and isn’t triple-teamed, she’s a pretty strong, little player."

Kelly said she was pleased to have room to work against the Three Rivers Christian defense.

“It definitely built my confidence a lot,” Kelly said. “ It gives me a little more tempo, a little more rhythm going.”

Senior Kiya Peppers added nine points to the Winlock cause. She also pulled down five rebounds.

The Eagles wore down in the fourth quarter as a pair of key starters exited with nagging injury issues. Already short-handed and coming off a game Monday, the players were visibly gassed as Winlock pulled away with a 10-2 run to close out the game.

“I felt like our ball movement was strong tonight. It started to click for us a little bit,” McCoy said. “The girls are getting used to playing with each other. Peppers is coming along. She went from being the eighth man on our team last year to starting and getting more confident now with shooting and playing on the inside. I think she’s coming along in that way.”

Winlock (4-5, 0-4 league) returns to the court on Wednesday when it hosts South Bend at 7 p.m. before turning in for its holiday break.

Three Rivers Christian (1-6, 0-4) plays at Kalama on December 28 at 4 p.m.