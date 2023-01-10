2B/1B High School Girls Basketball: Kalama defense frustrates Columbia Adventist

KALAMA — The Chinooks held Columbia Adventists scoreless in two quarters Monday on the way to a 51-10 victory in non-league girls basketball action.

Reese Johnston led Kalama with a team-high 12 points, five steals and five assists. Hannah Johnson added nine points for the happy hosts.

“The girls played really well together and had some balanced passing, assists and scoring,” Kalama coach Amber Doerty said. “It was nice to see them find their groove together and get to run a bit.”

Kalama jumped out to a 18-0 lead after one quarter and spun that into a startling 39-3 advantage at the half.

Sophie Given contributed eight points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals to the winning effort.

The third quarter provided little respite for the Kodiaks as the Chinooks’ defense once again held the visitors without a bucket and the gap on the scoreboard grew to 45 points.

Josie Brandenburg scored seven points for the Chinooks and Chloe Larsen added five. Aubrey Doerty helped keep the Kalama offense flowing with four points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals.

With the final result no longer in doubt the Chinooks emptied their bench for the fourth quarter and focused on refining their own game.

“Knowing what it’s like to get smoked by a team we let off the gas and focused on executing our offense and being good sports,” coach Doerty said. “CAA is a young group and I can appreciate the importance of that development.”

Kalama (5-6, 1-5) will get back to league play with a game at Toledo on Wednesday at 7 p.m.