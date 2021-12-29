2B/1B Girls Basketball: Toutle Lakes corrects course at Jack Q. Pearson Holiday Classic

MENLO — The Toutle Lake girls basketball team showed up bearing gifts on Wednesday, spotting their hosts a lead with the help of some of the coldest shooting imaginable. In the end, it didn’t matter as the Fighting Ducks fought back for a 37-31 win over Willapa Valley in non-league 2B girls basketball action at the Jack Q. Pearson Holiday Classic.

“We went down five nothing right off the bat and ended up missing our first ten shots. So, it was a slow start,” Toutle Lake coach Daren Dean described in his best deadpan delivery.

After four minutes, though, the Ducks began to shake off the cold and ended the quarter holding a 10-5 lead. It was a wing’s worth of advantage that they’d manage to maintain the rest of the way.

“I know the quarter by quarter scoring doesn’t really show it but it felt like a five point game the whole time,” Dean said. “We got the lead and we just held it.

With Jordyn Grabenhorst absent from the action a pair of eighth graders led Toutle Lake in scoring with Payton Thayer dropping in nine points and Lainey Dean adding eight.

Jasmine Smith hauled in a team-high 11 rebounds and Dean added seven.

All that said, it was a keen sense of shot selection that left the Ducks’ coach most impressed after their first day way out passed Pluvius Hill on State Route 6.

“I was really impressed with our shot selection and that’s something we’ve been working on,” Dean said.

Toutle Lake (5-4, 1-1 league) was scheduled to play Naselle in Menlo on Thursday before hosting Stevenson for a league affair next Wednesday.

Adna overwhelms Naselle in holiday hangover

MENLO — The Comets were outrun from the jump on Wednesday, falling 60-26 to Adna in a non-league girls basketball tilt at the Jack Q. Pearson Holiday Classic.

Adna, a top flight team in the Central 2B League, outpaced Naselle 16-2 in the opening quarter and never gave an inch.

Kaylin Todd scored a game-high 21 points for the Pirates in the win. Karlee VonMoos added 16 points in the win.

“Playing a very good Adna team, too many unforced turnovers and a week long layoff due to holidays and weather were too much to overcome,” Naselle coach Russ Hickman said.

Lauren Katyryniuk led Naselle with 14 points.

Naselle was scheduled to play Toutle Lake at 12:30 p.m. in Menlo on Thursday but forecasts of snow and freezing rain had the status of that game in doubt.

