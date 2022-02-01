2B/1B Girls Basketball Roundup: Fourth quarter dooms Ilwaco against Chief Leschi

ILWACO — The Ilwaco girls basketball team dropped its penultimate matchup of the regular season Tuesday, hanging with Chief Leschi before falling away late in the fourth in a 69-51 loss.

“(It was) a great back-and-forth game through three quarters,” Ilwaco coach Ned Bittner said. “I don’t think they were quite ready for us to play right with them.”

In a matchup between the third and fourth-place teams in the Pacific 2B League — just three days after the Warriors beat the Fishermen by 16 points — Ilwaco stayed in it, ending the leading 47-45.

But come those final eight minutes, CL opened the floodgates, finishing on a 24-4 run to wrest control away completely.

Tala Mitchell dropped 28 points for the Warriors, while Mylina Pluff had another 20.

Zoey Zuern led Ilwaco with 19 points. Olivia McKinstry put up 15, and Ione Sheldon had 11.

Ilwaco (6-11, 5-7 league) is set to wrap up its regular season at North Beach on Thursday.

Mules take out frustrations on Toledo

TOLEDO — One day after losing by 10 points to Adna, the Wahkiakum girls basketball team tied Toledo to the whipping post and wailed the Riverhawks until they felt better about themselves. Turns out, a 49-25 drubbing of a C2BL foe was all it took to do the trick.

“They were downright pissed,” Toledo coach Randy Wood said. “My hat’s off to them, they came out ready to play and I didn’t think we were ready to play at all.”

Wahkiakum used its defense to keep Toledo’s dobber down from the get-go, holding the Riverhawks scoreless in the first quarter and taking a 29-11 lead into the intermission.

"I thought we took our loss on the chin and learned from it," Wahkiakum coach Rob Garrett said. "It was great to see the girls get back to our style and play team ball to get a convincing win tonight."

Miya Kerstetter scored a game-high 11 points for the Mules. Emerald Nimela added nine points and 11 rebounds, and Reigha Niemeyer scored eight.

Toledo’s offense was paced by Vanesa Rodriguez and her six points. Greenlee Clark, Taylor Langhaim and Ryah Stanley all added four points for the home team.

Although their offense left plenty to be desired, it wasn’t the primary concern for the Riverhawks after the loss.

“I’m hoping we can start playing a little bit better defense than we played tonight,” Wood said.

Toledo (10-9, 4-6 league) was scheduled to get a chance to redeem themselves on Wednesday with the Napavine Tigers coming to town. Napavine sat one game ahead of Toledo in the C2BL standings in sixth place.

Wahkiakum (13-4, 7-1 league) was set to host Morton-White Pass on Wednesday as they attempt to reclaim sole possession of the C2BL top seed.

Onalaska takes it to Toutle Lake

TOUTLE — The Fighting Ducks took a right cross to the quacker Tuesday night falling 49-19 to Onalaska in a Central 2B League girls basketball game.

Toutle Lake was held under double digits in every quarter by a tenacious Logger defense, topping out at seven points in the second quarter after scoring just two points in the first.

“We had trouble putting the ball in the hoop, basically,” said Toutle Lake coach Daren Dean.

Onalaska’s Morgan Hamilton led all scorers with 16 points. Jaycee Talley added 10 for the Loggers.

Toutle Lake got five points out of Jordyn Grabenhorst. No other Ducks scored more than three. Kaydence King and Haileigh Cooper each pulled down six rebounds in the loss.

With just one league game left on the schedule the Ducks won’t be able to nurse their wounded pride for long.

“It’s not necessarily shake it off, if they just play hard and it will come,” Dean said. “We’re at crunch time, though, so we’re in a short season from here on out.”

Toutle Lake (9-9, 3-6 league) is set to play Morton-White Pass in Morton on Thursday. A win would give the Ducks the seventh seed out of the C2BL, while a loss would drop them to eighth or ninth.

“Both of us are in, just a little different seed,” Dean said. “It’s a tough battle no matter what when you’re the seventh, eighth or ninth seed.”

Naselle fires up to beat Taholah

NASELLE — The Naselle girls basketball team may have taken a little extra time to show up, but once the Comets got rolling, there was nothing Taholah was going to do to stop them in a 68-41 non-league win.

Naselle managed just two points in the opening quarter, and trailed 12-2 eight minutes in. From there, though, the switch flipped.

“We picked up the pressure a little and started to get a couple of easy baskets, (that) seemed to get us going,” Naselle coach Russell Hickman said.

The Comets blasted off for 26 points in the second quarter, taking a 28-19 halftime lead. From there, 22 more points rained down in the third, followed by 18 more in the fourth to turn what had been a rough start into a comfortable finish.

Lauren Katyryniuk led the Comets with 18 points, with Brynn Tarabochia putting up 11 and Kaylin Shrives and Echo Cenci both pitching in 10. Morgan Reitz and Peyton Dalton finished right behind the four in double figures with nine and eight points, respectively.

Naselle (8-8, 5-2 league) was set to face Mossyrock on Wednesday.

