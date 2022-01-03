 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
2B/1B Girls Basketball

2B/1B Girls Basketball: Kalama cramps down the stretch against Columbia Adventist

Basketball hoop stock

A basketball hoop sits idle in between action on the court at an area high school.

 Jordan Nailon

BATTLE GROUND — The Kalama girls basketball team found themselves in a tight contest late Monday but saw their hopes of victory fade down the stretch in a 54-42 loss to Columbia Adventist in non-league action.

Sydney Johnson and Chloe Larsen each posted double-doubles for Kalama. Johnson finished with 13 points, 10 rebounds, and five steals. Larsen scored 10 points with ten rebounds and five blocks.

Trailing 41-36 entering the fourth quarter Kalama was outscored 13-6 over the final eight minutes.

“It was closer than the final score shows,” Kalama coach Amber Doerty said. “The girls really put in some great minutes together after over two weeks of not playing due to (the) Christmas tourney (being) cancelled.”

Aubrey Doerty added 13 points, six rebounds, eight steals and five assists for the Chinooks. Hannah Johnson grabbed eight rebounds in the loss.

Kalama (1-5, 0-1 league) is scheduled to host Morton-White Pass on Wednesday.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Las Vegas snag victory over Colts

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News