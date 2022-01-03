2B/1B Girls Basketball: Kalama cramps down the stretch against Columbia Adventist

BATTLE GROUND — The Kalama girls basketball team found themselves in a tight contest late Monday but saw their hopes of victory fade down the stretch in a 54-42 loss to Columbia Adventist in non-league action.

Sydney Johnson and Chloe Larsen each posted double-doubles for Kalama. Johnson finished with 13 points, 10 rebounds, and five steals. Larsen scored 10 points with ten rebounds and five blocks.

Trailing 41-36 entering the fourth quarter Kalama was outscored 13-6 over the final eight minutes.

“It was closer than the final score shows,” Kalama coach Amber Doerty said. “The girls really put in some great minutes together after over two weeks of not playing due to (the) Christmas tourney (being) cancelled.”

Aubrey Doerty added 13 points, six rebounds, eight steals and five assists for the Chinooks. Hannah Johnson grabbed eight rebounds in the loss.

Kalama (1-5, 0-1 league) is scheduled to host Morton-White Pass on Wednesday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.