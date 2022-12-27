2B/1A High School Girls Basketball: Toutle Lake makes a splash at Castle Rock

CASTLE ROCK — Toutle Lake took advantage of the rarest thing to waltz out of Castle Rock with a 62-39 win, Tuesday. Specifically, the Fighting Ducks made second chances pay.

The Ducks had nine players grab at least one rebound in the Exit 49 Kerfuffle, winning the rebound battle 37-28 with the help of at least 16 offensive boards. Those rebounds on the offensive end led to high percentage putbacks in the paint, and the defensive glass cleaning resulted in one fast break after the other as the Ducks jumped out early and continued to separate until they emptied the bench completely in the fourth quarter.

“We were able to push the ball and when we didn’t push the ball we executed really well today, which was a big step in the right direction for us,” Toutle Lake coach Daren Dean said.

Pointing at the score sheet the Ducks’ coach had one other positive sign jump off the page like a neon sign in the night.

“This tells me we executed pretty good when we’ve got almost five (players) in double figures,” Dean noted. “We were spreading the ball around pretty good.”

The Ducks carved out a 21-5 advantage in the first quarter and pushed that up to 37-18 by halftime. Payton Thayer led the visitors from way out Spirit Lake Memorial Highway with 14 points, including a three-pointer as the buzzer sounded at the end of the third quarter to put Toutle Lake ahead 58-25.

Lainey Dean conducted the offense from the point nine points, eight assists and five steals. She pushed the break time after time after turnovers or rebounds, finishing gracefully at the rack herself or dishing to an open teammate for an easy finish on the run.

Karlie Smith and Kendal Dean each added a dozen points for the Ducks. Jasmine Smith scored four points while pulling down a team-high five rebounds and Haileigh Cooper posted nine points with four rebounds.

“We’re always working to correct stuff that needs work but for the most part it’s just ‘Let’s do what we do best.’ And we’re starting to figure out what that is at this point,” coach Dean said. “Having the leading scorer change almost nightly is a big benefit to us and shows what we’re capable of. That’s really been helping us.”

On the flip side the Rockets struggled to work their halfcourt offense and suffered an outbreak of the turnover bug in the face of a hounding Toutle Lake defensive effort. Castle Rock coughed the ball up a total of 26 times and rarely found open looks while running its set plays. Freshman Dakota Davis led the Rockets with nine points scored in the soft area between the wing and the post. Brookelyn Alblinger added seven points for Castle Rock.

“We’ve had a pretty hard non-league schedule so it’s been tough,” Castle Rock coach Jordan Garbe said.

In order for the Rockets to find success once their league slate opens up in the new year they’re going to need to see continued improvement across the board.

Laynee Logan, who scored four points with five rebounds and five assists against Toutle Lake, has been taking charge at the point guard position and has looked steadier in the face of ball pressure.

Paige Ogden, who managed just two points in the non-league loss, has been counted on as a floor general for the Rockets and will need to continue to exert herself when things get tough down the stretch.

And Kynsi Bayes, who posted eight points and eight rebounds against the Ducks, has been a dependable force in the post Going forward, though, the Rockets need her to be a double-double machine who works overtime, including weekends and holiday breaks.

“There’s some teams in our league that I’m hopeful we will match up better against,” Garbe added.

Castle Rock (1-7) will return to the court on Jan. 4 with a league game at King’s Way Christian.

Toutle Lake (6-3, 3-3) will play at Willapa Valley on Thursday before turning around and facing Ilwaco in Menlo the next day.