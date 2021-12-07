2B/1A Girls Basketball: Winlock takes off to topple Castle Rock

CASTLE ROCK — Once the tides turned for Winlock, they rolled over Castle Rock like a tsunami engulfing everything that stood in its way. After trailing in the second quarter, the Cardinals took over the game and downed the Rockets 70-33 in a non-league, cross-classification girls basketball game on Tuesday.

The launch point for the Cardinals came with 5:17 before the half, when Castle Rock’s lone returning all-leaguer Brooke Wirkkala registered her third foul and had to sit for the remainder of the first half.

“The turning point was that she picks up her third foul and has to sit and in order for us to be successful we need to keep her on the floor,” Castle Rock coach Kim Karnofski said.

At that point, the Rockets still led 22-20, but then Winlock finished the half on a 13-2 run that saw Addison Hall score seven straight points for the Cardinals.

The Cardinals also switched up their game plan to help spur the success, and it worked. After trailing 15-11 at the end of the first quarter the visitors finished the game on a 59-18 run.

“I really felt like their inside game was really strong at first, so we switched our defense to where we were more packed into the key instead of worrying about shooting guards,” Winlock coach Dracy McCoy said. “I think that led to more transition points and kind of made the girls settle in and see that they could stop that inside play.”

The Cardinals picked up right where they left off in the second half, holding the Rockets to just four points in the third quarter while their offense broke off for 17 to build the lead up above 20 entering the fourth.

The Rockets called off the dogs in the fourth as Wirkkala returned to the bench for most of the finish, but the Cardinals kept their foot on the gas and finished the game on a 16-0 run down the stretch.

“I was able to play some young kids and that’s what you should do in a game like that. You should play your young kids and so I’m going to take every opportunity I can,” Karnofski said as she searched for a positive takeaway from the game. “I’m going to sit (Brooke) so she doesn’t get hurt there.”

Hall helped spark the second quarter run for the Cardinals, but she was strong all night throughout multiple aspects of the game on her way to leading all scorers with 22 points. In a notable change from last season, first-year Cardinal coach McCoy isn’t shy about Hall’s dominant role on the team this year, listing her at both forward and point guard on the roster.

“Addison can play point guard, she can play shooting guard, she can play inside,” McCoy explained. “So where I see that we have an advantage is where I’m going to put Addison.”

Of course, Hall didn’t do it alone. Both Charlie Carper and Kindyl Kelly scored early and often on their way to totaling 18 apiece in the win. Madison Vigre, another key option for the Cardinals, added six points and worked hard to help her team win the rebound battle.

“I think any coach would like having four scorers, that’s good to have,” McCoy said. “I’m really happy with Kindyl’s play. When you start a season you’re wondering who’s going to do what and I wasn’t expecting her to take off and have games like she has…her confidence is just building.”

Carper dominated in the fast break and as the Cardinals picked up the pace, so did Carper’s scoring numbers.

“Charlie’s just simply fast,” McCoy said. “You have to know that she’s going to go to the hoop hard and she does get to the right places and the right time because she’s so fast.”

The fast-paced style of play that Carper found success with is something the Cardinals will look to do often this season.

“I think the girls are always looking to steal and they’re looking for quick transition points,” McCoy said. “We can run the floor well. We have lots of girls that can run the floor and I think that really drives our play.”

Despite the limited minutes, Wirkkala still led the Rockets with 10 points, all of which came before she left the game in the second quarter.

“She can’t gamble as much when you pick up that third foul and played a little more conservative,” Karnofski said. “But we can’t do that, we’ve got to be able to step up. If she gets in foul trouble, somebody’s got to be able to step up.”

After Wirkkala in the scoring column was Kynsi Bayes with six points, while Brooke Albinger, Lori Ogden and Susan Mosqueda all finished with four.

Winlock (2-0) turned around to play Kalama at home in their league opener on Wednesday.

Castle Rock (1-2) is back at home against Hoquiam on Thursday.

