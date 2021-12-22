2B/1A Girls Basketball: Winlock surges past Castle Rock on Hall's double-double

WINLOCK — The second quarter made all the difference for Winlock on Wednesday night as they played up a classification and took down 1A Castle Rock 51-31 to sweep the Westside Highway season series against the Rockets.

The separation came in the second quarter for the Cardinals. After finishing the first on a 7-0 run, Winlock broke off a 16-0 run in the second quarter to build a 20-point lead at halftime up 31-11.

“We’ve been really working the last few days on running a really clean set offense and I think that’s paying off,” Winlock coach Dracy McCoy said. “We’re not going to beat a lot of teams running and gunning like we like to do.”

Addison Hall and Kindyl Kelly were a big part of the run for the Cardinals as both players knocked down two threes help Winlock pull away.

Hall had a strong start, scoring 15 of her game-high 19 points in the first half. Hall added 10 rebounds for a double-double on the night.

“I don’t have the words to talk about Addison’s play. She’s a fantastic player,” Winlock coach Dracy McCoy said. “She can take it inside, she can hit the three, she can do pull ups. Everybody wants a player like Addison Hall on their team.”

The Rockets came out of the break and made some adjustments, not allowing the Cardinals to pull away further like they did in their previous matchup this season.

“It’s just our effort. We played harder, we played a little bit smarter,” Castle Rock coach Kim Karnofski said. “We’re just growing…we’re starting to get some confidence. That’s all we can expect is to start growing and get better for league.”

The Rockets made some adjustments to keep hanging with the home team, but they couldn’t quite chip away at the lead.

“We changed up some defense,” Karnofski said. “Had some different kids guarding some of their kids. You can only run the horses so long and for me, I probably should have changed up some things earlier in the second quarter.”

The Cardinals were able to pick up the comfortable win without Madison Vigre in the lineup. McCoy thought the temporary loss of Vigre turned out to be an opportunity in disguise because "sometimes having a key player out helps everyone else grow."

What did that look like specifically?

“We switched our defense from what we normally play to a different defense.” McCoy said. “Kiya (Peppers) did a great job inside tonight. She hit some key shots and she played hard.”

Maia Cheney also stepped into a bigger roll and took advantage of it, adding eight points on the night.

“She did a great job as well,” McCoy said. “She hit some great shots and really stepped up.”

Last season playing without Vigre might have been a bigger challenge for the Cardinals, but the addition of Pe Ell’s Charlie Carper has helped soften the potential blow. Carper continued her strong season with 13 points and 10 rebounds to add another double-double for the Cardinals.

“She’s brought just a lot of hard work and effort,” McCoy said of Carper’s impact. “She’s willing to do anything and she’s a great listener. She’s very coachable.”

Carper also adds an extra element for the Cardinals in transition.

“Just the speed that she brings. She’s fast,” McCoy said. “There’s no other way to describe her.”

Brooke Wirkkala and Susan Mosqueda shared the scoring load for the Rockets with seven points each. Mosqueda continues to take the floor, face-mask in tow, fresh off surgery to repair a broken nose. Kynsi Bayes led the Rockets in rebounds with five.

The Rockets looked much more capable on Wednesday night than they did in their previous matchup against the Cardinals. Karnofski said that improvement all starts inside inside the heads of the players in the huddle.

“We’ve just got to be confident in ourselves,” she said. “Sometimes when kids don’t have the confidence, we kind of start letting ourselves down and we talk about it all the time to be confident in what we do.”

Castle Rock (1-7) has one last game this calendar year as they head to Woodland on Monday to play up a classification against the Beavers.

Winlock (5-3) is off until the new year when they'll pick back up again on Jan. 5 for a league game against Toledo.

“We’re going to practice, practice, practice,” McCoy said of the Cardinals’ plans with the time off. “We’re going to work on cleaning up our offense some more. We still have some defensive rotations we need to work out and fix.”

