2B/1A Girls Basketball: Wahkiakum takes down La Center

CATHLAMET — It may not have been their best night from the floor, but Wahkiakum worked through their shot-making struggles to take down 1A La Center 55-32 on Monday night.

“We honestly didn’t shoot the ball particularly well, but it was really nice to see us shoot so poorly and still be able to play so well,” Wahkiakum coach Rob Garrett said.

Reigha Niemeyer did a little bit of everything for the Mules. She led all scorers with 19 points, notched a double-double with 12 rebounds and stole the ball five times on the defensive end.”

“She was playing just at a different speed than everyone else,” Garrett said. “She was just able to get to the rim whenever she wanted for the most part. She really did a good job of changing directions.”

Garrett said Niemeyer has had the tools, but this season she’s added “balance and finesse” to her game to help her stay under control as she attacks the basket.

“She’s getting really dangerous,” Garrett said.

To make up for the lack of shooting success from the perimeter, the Mules worked the paint and played aggressive to still come out with the win.

“We took the ball to the rim really hard,” Garrett said. “Miya Kerstetter, Courtney Carlson, Megan Leitz and Reigha Niemeyer all went to the basket really hard.”

Additionally, the Mules picked things up on defense, allowing the Wildcats to score in double figures just once in the first quarter.

“I thought our defense was absolutely awesome and on top of that I thought we rebounded extremely well as a team tonight,” Garrett said.

Kerstetter finished with 10 points for the Mules while grabbing six boards and Megan Leitz tallied nine with eight rebounds to her credit and a team-high five assists.

Emerald Niemela grabbed eight rebounds of her own, but Garrett was pleased with the help she had on the glass.

“Emmy has really been carrying us from a rebounding standpoint and the whole team really picked it up tonight and everyone got involved on the boards so that was really good to see,” Garrett said.

Although Niemeyer led the charge on Monday, Garrett is excited with the different scoring threats he has as this team continues to fall into place after replacing seven players from last year’s squad.

“They’re all going to have their night,” he said. “They’re definitely all going to get the opportunity to shoot the ball and we strongly encourage them to do so.”

Wahkiakum (2-1) opens league play on the road at Stevenson on Wednesday.

