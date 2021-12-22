2B/1A Girls Basketball: Toutle Lake takes a licking, beats Castle Rock in crunch time

TOUTLE — The first 28 minutes of Tuesday’s non-league basketball scrap with Castle Rock wasn’t exactly what the Fighting Ducks had in mind. Playing their cousins from down Spirit Lake Highway, the girls from Toutle Lake had a hard time finding their rhythm in the first three quarters and an even harder time filling the cylinder even when they were open.

But facing a six point deficit heading into the final frame the home team decided to do something about their circumstances by switching to a full court man-to-man press on defense. Seven minutes later the Ducks had a ten point lead and by the end of the contest they were proud owners of a 46-41 win over Castle Rock in a rivalry game that desperately needs a name.

“We just started pressing the ball more. They had a few turnovers and our girls were just hitting,” Toutle Lake guard Jordyn Grabenhorst said. “Once we score and then the bench starts getting into it, then we’re going.”

Grabenhorst scored ten points and pulled in six rebounds for Toutle Lake. Fellow senior Payton Thayer was the hottest Duck from downtown, sinking five three-pointers on her way to a game-high 18 points.

Thayer’s big day from beyond the arc included two long balls during that harried fourth quarter comeback. Over the years she’s gained the trust of her teammates who know that if they find her in space, she’ll likely deliver a dagger.

“I’m either driving baseline or I’m looking for her on the outside,” Grabenhorst said of Thayer. “I know she’ll hit it if I give it to her.”

After watching his team trail by as many as eight points in the second half while struggling to get a foothold against the Rockets’ defense, Toutle Lake coach Daren Dean knew he had to do something different, and quickly. By utilizing a bench that includes five savvy eighth graders, the Ducks were able to promptly flipped the script down the stretch.

“We knew we had a deep enough bench to rotate in some fresh legs and they made a big difference when they went in,” Dean said. “It didn’t hurt that Payton hit some threes when she went in, also, to just pull us right back in on the scoreboard. But the energy was definitely a shift of gears and we went to a full court man and really tried to get them to throw away some passes. And it worked for us.”

Looking up at the Rockets since the second quarter, Toutle Lake finally took a lead at 36-35 with 3:15 remaining in the game. That sea change came on a coast-to-coast drive by Lainey Dean that ended with a last second dish to Grabenhorst on the block, which the senior promptly deposited for two points. From there, the Ducks kept their press in hyperdrive mode and extended their lead by cashing freebies from the charity stripe.

Toutle Lake senior Kaydence King hauled in a game-high ten rebounds to go with four points in the win.

Dean credited the dogged performance of Grabenhorst on both ends of the court for putting the Ducks in a position to complete the comeback late. The senior guard was tasked with holding Castle Rock guard Brooke Wirkkala in check while facilitating a Toutle Lake offense that at times had a hard time getting out of its own way, especially near the rim.

“She’s the motor of the team,” Dean said of Grabenhorst. “She’s always going and she guards the best player, and on top of that she’s my leading scorer.”

With Grabenhorst in her pocket all night Wirkkala was never able to get comfortable on the court, finishing with ten points and a team-high in rebounds (6) and assists (5). Lori Ogden led the Rockets on the night with 11 points and five rebounds.

Castle Rock coach Kim Karnofski said the full court pressure from TL caught her team unawares and led to the late meltdown.

“It’s about possessions and we don’t take care of the ball,” Karnofski said. “We came down in that fourth quarter and our decision making was not great and we basically just turned it over.”

With the Ducks back within a bucket and the turnovers beginning to pile up, Karnofski brought her players in close for a little chat.

“We called a timeout and I said, ‘Your hair is not on fire! Relax,’” Karnofski said.

While the Rockets couldn’t regain their composure in time to hold on for the win, there were positives that stood out to their coach as the team looked to relieve some of the pressure on Wirkkala. Fresh off of surgery for a broken nose, Susan Mosqueda was sporting a plastic mask for the contest and dished a team-high four assists while bringing energy to all four corners of the court.

And that’s not all that looked good in red.

“Lori Ogden had a fantastic game both offensively and defensively. We had her on a special assignment and she did really well for us,” Karnofski said. “She stepped up tonight.”

After seeing the rivalry game go un-played during the COVID-19 truncated season in the spring of 2021, the older players on the court were just happy to see the Spirit Lake Memorial Highway game played at all this season.

“Even though we’re not in the same league it’s definitely close schools,” Grabenhorst said following her final Exit 49 Kerfuffle. “It’s definitely a good feeling. We haven’t been winning so this was needed tonight, especially right before league games start. It was a good little win.”

Toutle Lake (3-4, 1-1 league) was set for a game at Seton Catholic on Wednesday before taking a week off.

Castle Rock (1-6, 0-1) had another non-league date with Winlock on Wednesday. The Rockets are scheduled to play at Woodland on Monday.

