2B/1A Girls Basketball Roundup: Toledo lays an egg at Tenino

TENINO — The Riverhawks girls basketball team found out the hard way on Wednesday just what it is they have in common with both mice and men. As it turns out, the plans of all three characters are all subject to rapid change.

Facing off against the 1A Beavers of Tenino in a non-league match up, Toledo went cold over the middle quarters on its way to a 41-24 loss. A meager five point effort in the second quarter and a three point tally in the third quarter was sandwiched by a pair of eights on the bookends that only looked plump because of the company they kept.

“We couldn’t get nothing going offensively there,” Toledo coach Randy Wood said “I don’t think the rims got tight. I think we puckered up a little bit. We were afraid to take it to the basket against their tall girls.”

For the game Toledo connected on just two of 33 attempts from inside the arch while knocking down six of 19 looks from long range to keep the score respectable.

Vanessa Rodriguez knocked down a trio of 3-pointers while scoring a team-high 11 points for Toledo. Greenlee Clark added eight points and five rebounds. Ryah Stanley pulled down a team-high seven rebounds in the loss.

On the other end Toledo had a different problem to worry about and her name is Ashley Schow. The angular hybrid wing player scored her 1,000th career point earlier this week and against Toledo she added 23 more to her tally.

Early on the Riverhawks employed a zone defense in an attempt to thwart Schow in the paint. In the second half Toledo switched to a full court press trying to create turnovers that might have fueled a comeback. All the while, the visitors tabbed Abbie Marcil with the thankless task of trying to keep Tenino’s best player in check whenever she had the ball.

“We thought size-wise that would be our best shot on Schow,” Wood said. “We just don’t have a lot of height but she’s our best athlete…It didn’t turn out very well for us.”

Trialing 20-13 at the break Toledo came out of the locker room with hopes of sparking a comeback in the Stone City but a 12-3 third quarter score in the favor of the Beavers shredded those plans right quick.

Toledo (6-2) is scheduled to travel to Raymond to play the Seagulls and their WSU commit Kyra Gardner on Tuesday, Dec. 28.

“This should have been a good tune up but no obviously we are not where I thought we were before,” Wood said.

Double double-doubles put Ducks over 1A Cougs in 2OT

VANCOUVER — The Toutle Lake girls basketball team had a roster full of production in a 67-60 non-league win over Seton Catholic in double overtime on Wednesday.

With seven of the 13 girls in the program reaching the scoring column the Ducks were able to fight their way back from a a midgame deficit in order to take out the Cougars at the end of a long night.

“Pretty exciting one tonight, “ Toutle Lake coach Daren Dean deadpanned after the win. “I was happy. We were down and made a comeback so it was good.”

Jordyn Grabenhorst led Toutle Lake with 18 points but it was the Ducks’ collective efforts on the glass that put them over the top. Jasmine Smith tallied a 15 point and 11 rebound double-double while Karlie Smith also notched a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Kaydence King just missed out on the same milestone with a dozen rebounds and seven points to her name.

After playing the Cougars to a 12-12 draw in the fourth quarter Toutle Lake found itself trailing by six points with ninety seconds remaining in the first overtime. That’s when, on back-to-back possessions Karlie and Jasmine Smith pulled down offensive rebounds, sank the putback attempt and cashed the ensuing and-one free throw attempts to tie the game back up and force a second overtime.

With momentum back on their side the Toutle Lake’s defense kicked into high gear for the finale, holding Seton Catholic to just one point in the final period. Those efforts secured the Ducks’ second comeback victory in as many nights.

“It was back and forth the whole time. Real evenly matched. In the fourth quarter we were down and our defense stepped up. I was really proud of the way our defense played,” Dean said. “I’m happy with where we’re at and the direction we are headed, especially our defense. That’s carrying us right now.”

Toutle Lake (5-4, 1-1 league) is set to resume play next Wednesday against Willapa Valley in Menlo. The following day they will play Naselle at the same location.

