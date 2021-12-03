2B/1A Girls Basketball roundup: Mules rack up steals to beat Ilwaco

CATHLAMET — The Wahkiakum girls basketball team started fast and kept the clamps down all night long in a 58-32 win over Ilwaco on Friday.

The Mules racked up 21 steals as a team, led by eight apiece by Reigha Niemeyer and Miya Kerstetter.

Wahkiakum raced out to a 16-2 lead at the end of the first quarter, and the lead only grew from there.

Kerstetter dropped 23 points to lead all scorers, including hitting four 3-pointers.

Emerald Niemela scored 15 hearself, and also brought down 15 rebounds. Three games into the young season, the senior is averaging 17.7 rebounds per game.

Megan Leitz added eight points, six rebounds, and three assists, while Niemeyer posted eight, three, and four.

Zoey Zuern was the only Fisherman to finish in double-figures, scoring 10 points. Olivia McKinstry added nine.

Wahkiakum (2-1) will face La Center at home next Monday, while Ilwaco (0-2) will go to South Bend on Tuesday.

Ducks overcome Rockets to start season

CASTLE ROCK — The Toutle Lake girls basketball team went on the road to open its season but came back from Castle Rock with a 51-46 win.

Jordyn Grabenhorst poured in 23 points, including going 7-for-12 from the free-throw line, to lead the Ducks. Karlie Smith added eight points; both she and Grabenhorst pulled down nine rebounds as well.

Kaydence King scored six points of her own for Toutle Lake, and Jasmine Smith added five.

Brooke Wirkkala led the Rockets with 15 points — 11 of which came from the line. Kynsi Bayes scored 10, all in the second half and eight in the final quarter. Both pulled down eight rebounds to share the team lead for Castle Rock.

Just like in their dramatic season-opening win over Morton-White Pass, the Rockets went into the fourth quarter just behind their opponent. But this time, the Ducks kept pace the rest of the way to see out a win.

Toutle Lake (1-0) will go to Onalaska next Wednesday to open Central 2B League play. Castle Rock (1-1) will get one more game against 2B opposition, hosting Winlock on Tuesday.

