VANCOUVER — With their season on the line the Beavers carved out a first half lead that proved to be their lifeline as Washougal came storming back over the final 16 minutes. In the end it was Woodland who stacked enough points to come out with a 48-45 victory over the Panthers to survive in the 2A District IV girls basketball tournament, Monday.

“We like to give the fans’ their money’s worth,” Woodland coach Glen Flanagan said. “It was weird. It’s always weird when we play basketball.”

Emily Hughes came up huge for the Beavers when they needed her most, posting 14 points, 13 rebounds and three assists in the victory.

“Emily Hughes really stepped up,” Woodland coach Glen Flanagan said. “She’s a great teammate but sometimes she doesn’t take over. Tonight, she just kept trying to be aggressive…She really sparked us and kept us going.”

Woodland emerged from what Flanagan described as a “lethargic” first quarter with a slim 7-6 lead before finding its offensive rhythm and taking a 23-15 lead into the intermission. That stint included a 7-0 lead for the Beavers with just over a minute left in the first quarter, and then a seven point run by the Panthers to close out the first half.

Facing a no-quit Washougal side the Beavers knew they’d have to bear down for the final stretch but forgot to follow that game plan coming out of the locker room. Suffering from a bout of “sloppy” play, according to Flanagan, Woodland saw its lead shrink to just four points entering the fourth quarter. Soon thereafter the Panthers had charged all the way back to take the lead, which meant it was gut check time for the Beavers.

“Early we thought we were going to take care of business and we didn’t,” Flanagan said. “I felt like they were just out-hustling us to everything.”

Washougal scored 20 points in the fourth quarter to put the Beavers on panic alert. The Panthers were led by Chloe Johnson, who finished the contest with a game-high 18 points and Hadley Jones added 10.

After sticking close and tying the game back up with about a minute remaining the Beavers finally found the break they needed when Addi Stading sent a full court pass over the Washougal defense and into the arms of her sister, Riley Stading, who promptly cashed the two-point bucket and sank the free throw after absorbing contact on the go-ahead shot from the block..

With one more chance to get back to even a last-second heave from long range by Johnson came up empty as the final horn sounded.

Riley Stading led the Beavers with 15 points and five rebounds. Addi Stading added nine points. Sydney George finished with four points and three assists in the close shave win.

The victory puts Woodland just one win away from a berth to the Regional round of the state tournament. To get there, though, the Beavers (17-6) will have to figure out how to get by Mark Morris. The Monarchs swept Woodland in the regular season in order to finish in second place in the 2A GSHL, but the Beavers can find their sweet redemption if they can manage to knock off Mark Morris in a winner-to-state/loser-out contest.

The teams could hardy be more familiar with one another. After two regular season contests, an offseason of controlled scrimmages, a trip through the same summer league and a trip to team camp together, the Monarchs and Beavers are practically connected at the hip.

“We just seem to run into them everywhere,” Flanagan noted. “I respect those girls and their team and it would be nice if we could both go but at least one of us gets to go.”

Woodland will face Mark Morris on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Ridgefield High School.