TUMWATER — Woodland struggled to hold onto the ball in its 2A District IV playoff opener against Tumwater, Friday, losing 51-26 in the process.

The two teams duked it out in a slow offensive first half with the lead changing hands multiple times before Tumwater took a 15-13 lead into the break. With junior point guard Regan Brewer finding her scoring touch in the third quarter, and the Beavers unable to take care of the ball, Tumwater pulled away with a 21-7 run to take a 16-point lead into the final quarter.

“We just kept turning the ball over,” Woodland coach Glen Flanagan said. “We’ve got to play better at Districts or (we’re) not going to play very long.”

Emily Hughes led the Beavers with 10 points and seven rebounds in the loss. Riley Stading added six points for Woodland.

Coach Flanagan said the team watched film on Tumwater to prepare for the matchup and didn’t see much man-to-man defense from the Thunderbirds. As a result, the team struggled to get into its offense against Tumwater.

Woodland also had no answer for Brewer’s takeover in the third quarter. No matter who the Beavers threw at her there simply wasn't a defender who could disrupt Brewer's rhythm. Brewer finished with 20 points to lead Tumwater. The Thunderbirds’ senior shooting guard, Kylie Waltermeyer, added 14 points.

“Their point guard, she took over, she wasn’t missing,” added Flanagan.

Woodland fell into the consolation bracket where it will meet Washougal on Monday at Fort Vancouver with a scheduled tip off time of 6 p.m.