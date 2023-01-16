2A High School Girls Basketball Roundup: Stading, Woodland upset Columbia River

VANCOUVER — Woodland capped a terrific week of basketball with an upset of Columbia River, winning 40-34 on the road, Saturday.

Perhaps it was the confidence it carried onto the court after wins over Hudson’s Bay and at home over Ridgefield to open the week that gave helped the Beavers realize that despite trailing 16-10 at halftime to a River team that entered the game a perfect 8-0 in 2A Greater St. Helens League play, they were still capable of winning.

“This league is so tight. Anybody can beat anybody,” Woodland coach Glen Flanagan said, noting R.A. Long’s earlier win against Hockinson on Saturday and Hudson’s Bay’s win over Mark Morris the night before. “You never know who’s going to beat whom. Every win matters. It’s a huge win for us as it helps our chances to finish near the top of the league.”

Kenzi Bunger and Addi Stading delivered key three-pointers in the final two minutes to complete the comeback against the Rapids for Woodland’s fifth consecutive victory. Suddenly down three points, Columbia River was forced to foul to put Woodland at the free-throw line where Ella Lindsay went 4-for-4 in the final quarter to help seal the win for the Beavers. As a team, Woodland finished 13-for-19 from the line in the game.

Stading finished with 10 points, Sydney Georged added seven points and Lindsay chipped in six to lead the Beavers’ offense. George battled foul trouble all night which kept her on the bench for most of the game.

After posting just 10 points in the first half, Woodland tripled the output over the second half by getting to the free-throw line.

“It didn’t look good from the start. We trailed the whole game,” noted Flanagan. “George was in foul trouble and played just eight minutes. We kept grinding. We were down three with under two minutes to play and Bunger hit a big three for us.”

Marley Myers scored 11 points to lead Columbia River in the loss.

Woodland (10-4, 7-2 league) will look to continue its hot run when it hosts Fort Vancouver, Friday at 7:30 p.m.

R.A. Long wins with comeback at Hockinson

HOCKINSON — R.A. Long picked up its first win of the season in a 46-43 defeat of Hockinson, Saturday.

Gracelyn House finished with a team-high 17 points and eight rebounds to lead the Lumberjills offense which won for the first time in nine league contests. House went 11-for-12 from the free-throw line where she was clutch late to help the Jills overcome the halftime deficit.

“Our girls did a great job of keeping their composure throughout the second half,” R.A. Long coach J.D. Ott said. “I was really proud of how the girls handled the quickness and tough defense of Hockinson.”

Breyelle Box had 12 points and eight rebounds and freshman Jillian Woodruff pulled down 10 rebounds to go with five assists and four steals.

The Jills trailed by three points at halftime and thanks to an over-aggressive Hockinson defense, the Jills got to the bonus early in the fourth quarter which allowed them to shoot 18 free throws over the final eight minutes.

R.A. Long (1-9, 1-8 league) rebounded from a disappointing home loss to Mark Morris on Thursday to beat the Hawks, who have now lost 10 games in a row. The Jills return to Joe Moses Court at The Lumberdome on Wednesday to face Washougal at 7 p.m.