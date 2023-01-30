2A High School Girls Basketball Roundup: R.A. Long falls to 1st place Columbia River

Yet another slow start doomed R.A. Long in a 53-28 loss to Columbia River, Saturday.

Breyelle Box led the Jills with 10 points in the loss. Freshman Bri Garwood chipped in nine points with three three-pointers. R.A. Long shot 10-for-40 from the field in the game.

Despite scoring just four points in the first quarter, the Jills trailed by just two points entering the second quarter. But that’s when Columbia River’s offense got untracked led by Gracie Glavin and Teagen Benke. The pair combined for 12 of River’s 18 points in the frame to push the team ahead 24-9 at halftime.

Glavin, Benke and sophomore Marley Myers each scored 11 points to lead the Rapids. Myers had nine points in the Rapids dominant third quarter in which they outscored the Jills 21-7 and opened up a 45-16 advantage.

Columbia River finished the game 21-for-56 from the field including 1-for-11 from beyond the arc.

R.A. Long (1-13, 1-12 league) will look to snap a four-game losing skid at Woodland on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Tip-Ins

Woodland defeated Washougal at home by a score of 51-42 on Saturday. The win keeps Woodland within striking distance to overtake second place from Mark Morris in the 2A GSHL standings. Woodland will host R.A. Long on Tuesday at 7 p.m.