 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
2A Prep Girls Basketball

2A High School Girls Basketball Roundup: R.A. Long falls to 1st place Columbia River

  • 0
Basketball in a box stock

Basketballs gather in a box inside a courtside closet at a local gymnasium. 

 Jordan Nailon

Yet another slow start doomed R.A. Long in a 53-28 loss to Columbia River, Saturday.

Breyelle Box led the Jills with 10 points in the loss. Freshman Bri Garwood chipped in nine points with three three-pointers. R.A. Long shot 10-for-40 from the field in the game.

Despite scoring just four points in the first quarter, the Jills trailed by just two points entering the second quarter. But that’s when Columbia River’s offense got untracked led by Gracie Glavin and Teagen Benke. The pair combined for 12 of River’s 18 points in the frame to push the team ahead 24-9 at halftime.

Glavin, Benke and sophomore Marley Myers each scored 11 points to lead the Rapids. Myers had nine points in the Rapids dominant third quarter in which they outscored the Jills 21-7 and opened up a 45-16 advantage.

Columbia River finished the game 21-for-56 from the field including 1-for-11 from beyond the arc.

People are also reading…

R.A. Long (1-13, 1-12 league) will look to snap a four-game losing skid at Woodland on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Tip-Ins

  • Woodland defeated Washougal at home by a score of 51-42 on Saturday. The win keeps Woodland within striking distance to overtake second place from Mark Morris in the 2A GSHL standings. Woodland will host R.A. Long on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Box Score

At Joe Moses Court

RAPIDS 53, LUMBERJILLS 28

Columbia River 6 18 21 8 — 53

R.A. Long 4 5 7 12 —28

CR (53) — Myers 11, L. Dukes 8, K. Drake 2, Iniguez 9, Benke 11, Gravel 1, Glavin 11

RAL (28) — Brown 4, Box 10, Garwood 9, Woodruff 2, Ofstun 3

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

AP High School Girls Basketball Polls

AP High School Girls Basketball Polls

Ilwaco sticks in the top-10 rankings by a state panel of sports writers for Washington high school basketball teams. The Associated Press poll of 2022-2023 is broken down by WIAA Class, with won-lost record, total points and previous ranking (first-place votes in parentheses).

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. to host 2024 Copa America International Soccer Tournament

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News