WASHOUGAL — The inside-outside tandem of Natalie Mejia and Isabella Merzoian led Mark Morris to a 58-51 victory over Washougal, its first win on the Panthers’ home floor in eight years.

Merzoian finished with 15 points with three three-pointers and Mejia scored 14 points with eight coming in the second half when she found a soft spot in the Washougal zone defense.

“We withstood a big third quarter run to pull out the victory on the road,” Mark Morris coach Sean Atkins said. “Feels good to win at Washougal since we haven’t won there since 2015."

A strong second quarter helped Mark Morris create some separation at halftime where it held a 35-22 lead. Charlie Blain scored five of her nine points in the first half for Mark Morris.

"Isabella was her typical self, stretching the floor before they went to a box-and-1 on her in the second half which allowed for Natalie and Charlie to eat in the paint," Atkins added.

The Monarchs had to withstand a third-quarter surge from Washougal led by the duo of Chloe Johnson and Isabella Albaugh. The pair combined for 16 of the Panthers’ 22 points in the period as they trimmed Mark Morris’ lead to four points, 48-44.

Fortunately for Mark Morris, experienced seniors like Merzoian, Brooklyn Schlecht and Mo Harris were able to quell Washougal’s momentum by hitting a clutch three-pointer – as Merzoian did – and win the loose balls.

“Mo Harris was a big spark off the bench with hustle plays and six big points,” added Atkins. “Brooklyn and Madi (Noel)stuck to their finishing ways with five assists apiece.”

Mark Morris (14-6, 12-3 league) concludes the regular season on Tuesday when it hosts rival R.A. Long at Ted M. Natt Court at 7 p.m. A win would lock down a second place finish in the 2A GSHL standings.

Beavers repel Bay to keep pace in league race

WOODLAND — The Beavers put their defense to work and let the offense enjoy the spoils in a 52-38 win over Hudson’s Bay in 2A GSHL play, Friday.

Woodland held the Eagles to just two points in the first quarter and led 29-6 at the intermission. The win keeps the Beavers in the hunt for second place in the league standings with one regular season game to go.

“We played really good defense in the first half. They only scored two baskets,” Woodland coach Glen Flanagan said. “I don’t think we played a very good second half but we had a large enough lead that I guess it didn’t matter.”

It was senior night in the old Forest City and the girls in green and black had plenty of player to recognize including Sydeny George, Lucy Sams, Riley Stading, Emily Hughes and Kenzie Bunger.

“Bungie had 14 first half points. She had four 3’s, so that was nice,” Flanagan noted, using his preferred nickname for Bunger. “That sort of kick started us.”

Addi Stading scored 12 points for the Beavers and Riley Stading notched 10. Ell Lindsay posted seven points with a game-high 16 rebounds.

“She was out of her mind, jumping over players going for rebounds, “ Flanagan said. “I started the seniors so she didn’t start. Maybe she was rested, I don’t know.”

Woodland was outscored 32-16 in the second half but did enough to pull out the win. Miranda Gonzalez led the Eagles with a game-high 18 points and Alana Stephens added 13.

Emily Hughes contributed four points with eight rebounds for the winners and Sydney George tallied four points with five assists.

Woodland (15-5, 12-3) will play its regular season finale at Ridgefield on Monday at 7 p.m. That game was moved up by one day in order to accommodate possible tie-breaker scenarios around the league.

A win for the Beavers over Ridgefield coupled with a Mark Morris loss would move Woodland into second place in the final 2A GSHL standings. A Woodland loss or a Mark Morris win would leave the Beavers in third heading into the district tournament.