2A High School Girls Basketball Roundup: Merzoian leads Mark Morris over Washougal

WASHOUGAL – Isabella Merzoian was unstoppable in the first half Tuesday night, leading Mark Morris to a comfortable 61-44 victory against Washougal in 2A Greater St. Helens League play.

Merzoian scored 20 of her game-high 27 points in the first half as the Monarchs built a 37-23 lead.

“It felt like Isabella couldn’t miss in the first half and really got us going offensively,” Mark Morris coach Sean Atkins said.

Charlie Blain was a force of her own on the low block against the Panthers, finishing with 12 points including seven in the first half.

“We distributed the ball nicely as Madi (Noel) and Brooklyn (Schlecht) each had six assists and all seven players scored," Atkins addd. "Charlie was a beast all night and finished with a double double.”

Isabella Albeigh scored 13 points and Bre Aldrich added nine for Washougal.

Mark Morris (8-4, 6-1 league) takes on rival R.A. Long in the Lumberdome on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Beavers beat Bay with dominant 4th quarter

VANCOUVER – Riley Stading scored 12 points and Sydney George added 11 as Woodland overcame a third quarter deficit to secure a 51-43 win over Hudson’s Bay, Tuesday, in 2A GSHL action.

Woodland won its fourth league game in a row after a 21-point fourth quarter enabled it to overtake Hudson’s Bay late. The Eagles held a 35-30 lead with eight minutes left to play after a 20-point third quarter helped them rebound from a slow start.

Ella Lindsay added 10 points and and Addi Stading chipped nine for the Beavers who continue to keep pace in the league play with Columbia River sitting atop the standings by one game.

Woodland coach Glen Flanagan called the contest, "a seesaw, hard-fought win."

Emily Hughes led Woodland with nine rebounds to go with her eight points.

Promise Bond finished with 10 points to pace Hudson’s Bay in the loss.

Woodland (8-4, 5-2 league) hosts Ridgefield on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

Jills become Fort’s first league victim in a decade

VANCOUVER — R.A. Long dropped a league contest to Fort Vancouver by a score of 38-29 on Tuesday, and in doing so helped the Trappers secure a little piece of history. The win was the first for Fort Vancouver in league play in 10 seasons, all of which have seen coach Arlissa Hinton steadfastly guiding her team through seemingly endless stormy seas.

If there’s a lesson to be learned by the Jills in defeat it has to do with perseverance. That’s one thing the Trappers have displayed in spades over the years. Now, it’s time for R.A. Long to mirror that approach as they strive to get the program back in the black.

Tiran Clark led the Trappers with 13 points in the contest. Fort Vancouver ran out to a 10 point lead in the first quarter before giving one point back in the second period and taking a 21-12 lead into the intermission.

Alauna Brown led the Jills with a game-high 15 points to go with three rebounds.

R.A. Long fought back to cut four points off the gap in the third but then gave three of those back in the final eight minutes as the Trappers put a stranglehold on that long awaited 2A GSHL victory.

Breyelle box added seven points and 10 rebounds for R.A. Long while Jillian Woodruff posted five rebounds, three assists and two steals.

R.A. Long (0-8, 0-6) will try to secure its first win of the season in dramatic fashion when it hosts Mark Morris on Thursday at 7 p.m.