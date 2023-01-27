2A High School Girls Basketball Roundup: Mark Morris stays in 2nd place with win over Fort Vancouver

VANCOUVER — Mark Morris took care of business in a low-scoring 2A GSHL contest against Fort Vancouver, winning 40-16 Thursday night.

Isabella Merzoian led the Monarchs with 10 points and fellow senior Mo Harris chipped in nine points as Mark Morris remained two games back of Columbia River which beat Washougal on Thursday at the top of the GSHL standings, and a half game ahead of Woodland which also won on the day.

"Flow of the whole game was weird. All three varsity post players fouled out so we had to put some lineups on the floor we haven’t spent much time with," MM coach Sean Atkins said.

The Monarchs surged out to a 13-2 lead after the opening eight minutes to take control of the game against Fort Vancouver. The Mark Morris defense led by senior guards Brooklyn Schlecht and Madi Noel, held the Trappers to just five points in the first half.

"Kea (Makaiwi) had some great anticipation with five steals to help create her six points," Atkins added.

The size of the Monarchs’ interior players Charlie Blain and Natalie Mejia also gave Fort Vancouver problems. Mejia scored six points to help Mark Morris soften up the Trappers defense.

Mark Morris (12-6, 10-3 league) hosts Hockinson on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Jills cold from the field in loss to Spuds

R.A. Long suffered its third consecutive loss as it was unable to overcome a poor shooting night in a 50-30 defeat to Ridgefield, Thursday.

Janessa Chatman led Ridgefield with 15 points on 5-for-15 shooting from the field. Chatman buried two three-pointers in the Spudders’ dominant second quarter which saw the team take a strong 26-17 lead into halftime.

Ridgefield finished the game at 36 percent shooting (20-for-55) and just 5-for-14 from the free-throw line. R.A. Long, meanwhile, finished the night at 22 percent (13-for-59) and 0-for-5 from the line.

The Jills were led by freshman Bri Garwood who scored 11 points and three rebounds.

"We did a good job of attacking the basket but just couldn’t get the ball to drop," RAL coach J.D. Ott said.

Despite the loss the Jills showed marked improvement over their previous meeting with the Spudders on Dec. 16 that went down as a 63-18 loss for R.A. Long.

"The game was closer than the score indicated," RAL coach J.D. Ott said. "A couple of defensive lapses took it from a 10 point lead by the Spudders which Ridgefield was able to stretch out."

Gracelyn House had nine points, five rebounds and five steals for the Jills. Breyelle Box added four points with four rebounds and four steals.

R.A. Long (1-12, 1-11 league) will face a tough task on Saturday when it hosts league-leading Columbia River at 2 p.m.

Tip-In

Woodland 71, Hockinson 32