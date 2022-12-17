2A High School Girls Basketball Roundup: Mark Morris cruises past Fort Vancouver

Mark Morris held Fort Vancouver to seven points in the first half with stifling defense en route to a 43-10 home win, Friday.

The Monarchs forced 35 turnovers and Isabella Merzoian finished with 14 points to lead the Monarchs in the 2A Greater St. Helens League win. Charlie Blain had eight points, 11 rebounds and five steals.

Mark Morris did a good job of rebounding against Fort Vancouver, holding the Trappers to five offensive rebounds in the game.

“We really made it a goal to keep them off of the offensive glass,” Mark Morris coach Sean Atkins said.

Brooklyn Schlecht was outstanding defensively picking up seven steals and six assists for the hosts. Natalie Mejia added seven points as the Monarchs picked up their third league win.

Trian Clark led Fort Vancouver with four points in the loss.

Mark Morris (4-2, 3-1 league) goes to W.F. West on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. for a non-league match and its final game of 2022.

Beavers overcome turnover bug to down Hawks

WOODLAND — High school basketball seasons are long and full of moments that wind up lost in the shuffle by the end. Friday night the Woodland girls basketball team experienced one of those moments, but in the best way, notching a 57-38 win over Hockinson that won’t wind up in any training videos or banquet montages.

“It was ugly, ugly, ugly,’ Woodland coach Glen Flanagan said.

The Beavers overcame 35 turnovers and had to scrap to put the Hawks away. But in the end, a win is a win is a win.

Riley Stading led Woodland with 17 points and Addi Stading added 10 points in the win. The Beavers secured a 21-7 lead in the first quarter before a second quarter swoon allowed Hockinson to close the gap to 31-22 at the half.

“We jumped on them in the first quarter, which was nice,” Flanagan said.

Woodland held the Hawks to just 12 combined points in the first and third quarters while employing a man-to-man defense, but foul trouble forced the Beavers to drop back into a zone and gave the Hawks new life. Sienna Brown scored ten points all by herself in the second quarter to bring the Hawks back from the brink. She went on to lead Hockinson with 17 points.

Woodland turned to a familiar face to jumpstart the second half, and it worked.

“We were kind of lacking energy but then Coco MacDonald came in and had ten rebounds and six points and kind of sparked us,” Flanagan said.

Riley Stading added nine of her points in the second half, including six in the fourth to help the Beavers pull away for good.

Flanagan noted that his team is still trying to figure out its identity and its preferred rotations. He’s hoping that a three-day run at the T-Town Shootout in Tacoma will help to dial in some of those details.

“We’re gonna get some good action and see what we’re made of,” Flanagan said. “When you’re in league games you want to stick with what you know works, but there over those three days we’re going to try some different things and see what works.”

Woodland (4-2, 2-2) will play in Tacoma from Dec. 27-29.

Spudders dominate RA Long

RIDGEFIELD — Janessa Chatman scored 15 points as Ridgefield held serve on its home floor against R.A. Long, Friday in a 63-18 win.

R.A. Long was unable to build off a 30-point offensive effort against Hudson’s Bay Wednesday in the loss to the Spudders. The Jills managed only 10 points in the first half as Ridgefield built a 34-10 lead at halftime and coasted to victory in the 2A Greater St. Helens League contest.

Freshman Savannah Chanda added 12 to carry the Spudders.

Sophomore Alauna Brown led the Jills with five points. Breyelle Box had four points and four rebounds. Malia Byrnes had three blocks for R.A. Long.

R.A. Long (0-5, 0-4) will have some time to regroup before it returns to the court next at Columbia River on January 4.