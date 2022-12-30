2A High School Girls Basketball Roundup: Big second half spurs Mark Morris to win over Mazama at Vince Dulcich Memorial

ASTORIA, Ore. – Mark Morris overcame a disappointing first half from the field and a short bench to pull out a 49-35 win over Mazama of the 4A Skyline Conference in the Vince Dulcich Memorial tournament, Thursday.

Natalie Mejia scored 10 of her game-high 18 points in the fourth quarter to lead Mark Morris to the comeback win in the consolation bracket. Mejia also led the Monarchs with eight rebound, falling just short of a double-double. Brooklyn Schlecht and Madi Noel each had 10 points to aid the Monarchs’ offense.

The Monarchs missed plenty of shots at the rim in the first half. Mazama held a 6-5 lead after one quarter and 17-13 at halftime.

“A first half that saw us miss a lot of chippy shots around the basket led to the halftime deficit,” MM coach Sean Atkins said. “Playing a little quicker led to some better second half scoring. Madi Noel and Brooklyn Schlecht helped orchestrate that with 10 points and five assists apiece.”

The Monarchs had only eight girls available Thursday. Despite the limited numbers, the team played with better energy in the second half. Mejia and Schlecht, in particular, spurred the offensive production with some key buckets.

Ella Baley scored 13 points to pace the Vikings while seniors Adysen McGirr and Chelsea Gilmore each had six points.

Mark Morris (5-5, 4-1 league) returns to the court on Friday at Hockinson for a league contest.

Woodland falls Juanita to close out Throwdown

TACOMA – Woodland’s full-court defense met its match against Juanita in a 69-46 loss on the third day of the T-Town Throwdown, Thursday.

Woodland had no answer for the Rebels’ senior post Joy Halton who finished with a game-high 28 points to carry her team to the non-league win in the final game of the tournament held at Silas High School.

Halton was dominant in the Rebels 27-point first quarter with 18 points. She showed off an inside-outside game by getting to the rim and stepping out beyond the arc with a pair of three-pointers. Mayli Tuomisto also connected on a pair of three-pointers which pushed Juanita out to a 27-15 lead entering the second quarter.

The Rebels kept the pressure on as Halton and Kim Carrada-Sanchez delivered in the second quarter to put the team up 42-21 at halftime. Carrada-Sanchez finished with 11 points and freshman Bianca Bell chipped in 14 points for Juanita.

Riley Stading finished with 12 points and Sydney George had 10 to lead the Beavers in the loss.

Woodland (5-4) will take on Washougal on the road Wednesday in its return to league play.