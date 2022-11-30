2A High School Girls Basketball: R.A. Long learns tough lessons in loss at W.F. West

CHEHALIS — The youthful exuberence of the Lumberjills came in handy Tuesday as they showed no fear jumping into the lion’s den and fighting like they could win until the bloody end.

With just three seniors and six freshman on the team, there was no divine intervention for R.A. Long in the Mint City as the Lumberjills lost their regular season opener 61-14 to W.F. West. But even in that shredding at the hands of the Bearcats, the girls in red and black proved something to anyone who watched.

These Jills might not be long in the tooth, but they’re going to bite back whenever they can this season and they’ll smile while doing it.

Take for instance the final play of the game. Trailing 61-12 and the running clock racing toward zeroes, R.A. Long freshman Evelyn Ofstun battled for position and possession down on the block and drew a foul with 0.4 seconds left on the clock. Stepping to the free throw line with absolutely nothing hanging in the balance, and having missed two freebies earlier in the quarter, Ofstun knocked down both shots. When she turned toward the bench as the final horn sounded her grinning face read like a billboard; she’d proved to herself she could do it.

“I loved our energy tonight. We battled for four quarters and we were down big, but we never hung our heads,” RAL coach J.D. Ott said. “They are a good team. They're tall. They’re fast. They’re well coached. And it was good for us to play right out of the gates.”

Ott, in his first season of his second sting at the helm for R.A. Long, believes there’s something to be said for facing your biggest fears first, taking your licks, and getting back after it.

Nobody saw more of a challenge in the Mint City than Ofstun. The Jills’ neophyte in the post was playing her first real life varsity contest and she had the Herculean task of squaring off against W.F. West’s 6-foot 3-inch center Julia Dalan. The sophomore Bearcat won the matchup decisively with 20 points and too many blocks and rebounds to count.

Meanwhile, Ofstun finished with just the two last-moment points, but she pulled down four rebounds and notched a block of her own along the way.

“It was good for Evelyn because you can tell her, ‘Look at that girl you just played and look at what she does. If you do that, imagine how good you can be,’” Ott said. “It was good for them to see that level of play for four quarters, not ten minutes in a jamboree.”

Breyelle Box led the Lumberjills with nine points, four rebounds and four steals. Briana Garwood added three points in the opening night loss.

R.A. Long hung with the Bearcats for the four minutes of the game, trailing 8-6 halfway through the first quarter, but a 14 point run by the hosts to close out the frame set the tone for the rest of the night. Trailing 44-7 at halftime the Jills were held scoreless in the third quarter before doubling their output for the game in the fourth quarter.

Still, even as the gap grew larger the Lumberjills continued to scrap.

Box found joy sending Bearcats sprawling on both ends of the floor after coming out on top of a pair of hustle plays. Gracelyn House fought for loose balls like they were hundred dollar bills and displayed instincts on the hardwood that would make her a natural on the wrestling mat. Malia Byrnes battled in the paint like a Buick in a demolition derby and posted a block against towering W.F. West front line. Alauna Brown showed an ability to predict how a play will develop from the perimeter, and Brianna Dual displayed a chihuahua's instinct to charge headlong into a scrum of much larger foes.

The returns were best for the visitors on defense where they showed promising fundamentals in the half court. In that regard the score is somewhat misleading since it was actually turnovers by the offense that allowed the Bearcats to score nearly at will in transition.

Morgan Rogerson scored 12 points for W.F. West and Grace Simpson added 10 to back up Dalan’s full score.

“Our defense was much better tonight than what we showed in the jamboree,” Ott said. “We have to learn how to run our offense now, and run it appropriately.”

R.A. Long (0-1) will have a full week to go over the particulars of the offense before hosting Hockinson on Tuesday at 7 p.m.