2A High School Girls Basketball: Merzoian returns, leads Mark Morris to win over Hockinson

HOCKINSON – Isabella Merzoian returned to the Mark Morris lineup after being gone during the holiday break while the Monarchs struggled out in Astoria.

Merzoian scored 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds as Mark Morris defeated Hockinson 53-45 to keep pace with Columbia River in the 2A Greater St. Helens League standings. Brooklyn Schlecht added 14 points and nine steals while Kea Makaiwi had 10 points off the bench.

“It was nice to have Isabella back and Brooklyn had a great game," MM coach Sean Atkins said.

Merzoian scored nine points in the first quarter and Schlecht added five of her 14 in the frame as Mark Morris ran out to a 16-5 lead after the opening quarter. Schlecht finished 8-for-12 from the free throw line. The Monarchs expanded their lead to 20 points to close the half up 31-11. Hockinson fought back in the second half, but dug themselves too big a hole to overcome.

“In the second half, we must have been tired because we forgot how to play defense and didn’t shoot a good percentage from the free throw line," Atkins said. "Luckily, we played one of our best first halves and built a good lead."

Allie Seekins scored 12 points to lead the Hawks while Siena Brown had 11 and Lyla Taylor dropped in 10 points.

The Monarchs finished the game 16-for-31 from the foul line, leaving coach Atkins a key area to focus on in next week’s practices.

Mark Morris (7-4, 5-1 league) hosts Washougal at Ted M. Natt Court on Tuesday at 7 p.m.