2A High School Girls Basketball: Merzoian leads Mark Morris past Ridgefield

With their eyes collectively set on the rematch with current division leaders Columbia River on Friday, Mark Morris entered the potential trap game against Ridgefield on Wednesday needing a win not only to keep pace, but to cleanse the palate of a loss to Hudson’s Bay in its previous contest.

Behind an 18-2 run in the third quarter, Mark Morris did just that, securing a key 59-48 2A Greater St. Helens League win over Ridgefield and simultaneously rinsing the lingering bitter taste of a loss from its mouth.

“Good execution on offense and good defense,” MM coach Sean Atkins said of his team’s third quarter. “I would like to see that focus for the whole fourth quarter. I don’t like to see (Ridgefield) cutting it to 10 very much, but it was really good offensive execution and just hitting shots.”

Taking it one game at a time is perhaps the biggest cliché in all of sports, yet it rang true for the Monarchs against the Spudders. The team entered its game with Ridgefield locked in a tie for second place with Woodland and sitting one game behind Columbia River. All it could do was chalk up another ‘W’ to keep pace with both the Beavers and Rapids idle.

Senior guard Isabella Merzoian had a strong second half as she scored 16 of her game-high 23 points down the stretch, and Natalie Mejia added 15 points to lead the Monarchs offense.

Mejia, junior Charlie Blain and senior Mo Harris were integral on the glass. Blain and Mejia each had six rebounds and Harris added a pair of important rebounds off the bench in the second quarter to help the Monarchs pull away after holding just a 14-12 lead through eight minutes of action.

Mark Morris and Ridgefield played a back and forth first quarter which saw the Spudders tie the score on three separate occasions but never claim the lead outright. Ridgefield’s team effort on the glass, where it grabbed eight offensive rebounds, played a large role in the ability of the visitors to stay close.

The Monarchs began to pull away in the second quarter by doing the little things well. Not only did the team begin to knock down shots in the half court – Mejia with a pair of baskets in the post and Merzoian connecting on an open look from beyond the arc – it forced turnovers and did a far better job on the defensive glass.

That effort on the glass was exemplified by one of its smallest players in senior guard Madi Noel who gave the Monarchs a 29-21 lead when she fought through the trees for a rebound and a putback at the rim.

Noel’s teammates certainly do not overlook the effort she provides on the glass.

“I think Madi is one of our lead rebounders. She’s really smart,” Merzoian noted. “She can guess where the ball is going to go. Something I admire about Madi is every single time the shot goes up, she’s under the hoop fighting for it. She doesn’t get it every single time, but having that presence there is huge.”

Mark Morris’ went on a run to put away the game in the third quarter after taking a 32-24 lead into halftime. That series followed a steal and three-point play from Ridgefield’s Avery Wilson off the opening in-bounds play to bring the Spudders to within five points.

Despite the turnover out of the break, Mark Morris settled into its offense in the third quarter with little opposition. The inside play of Mejia was a large component which opened up everything else for the hosts.

“(Natalie) was a beast,” Atkins said. “She required so much attention, she opened it up for everyone else.”

With Mejia finding her offense on the low block, the Spudders left the Monarchs’ top shooter open on too many occasions. Merzoian hit a pair of three-pointers during the 18-2 run and before adding another in the fourth quarter. Mejia and Merzoian combined for 16 of the Monarchs’ 18 points during that stretch as they surged ahead 50-29.

Merzoian said she focused on being patient against Ridgefield.

“It helps decrease the pressure a little bit to say, ‘Let it flow. If it happens, it happens,’” Merzoian explained. “And I think it also helps to start out on a positive note.”

Her coach was pleased with the way it all came together, going so far as to call it Merzoian's best game of the season.

“She has moments where she tries to do a little too much and tonight she took what the defense gave her and executed it exactly how we like to see it,” Atkins said. “She shot the ball well from three, she drove well when they closed out hard, she found the open person when they did fly out at her… I thought this was her best overall game.”

With the lead at 18 points after three full quarters, Mark Morris lost some focus to open the fourth quarter and Ridgefield climbed to within eight points, 51-43, with a 14-1 run of its own after junior Elizabeth Swift scored five consecutive points.

Swift finished with 13 points to lead the Spudders in the loss. Wilson scored 11 points and Janessa Chatman chipped in nine in the loss.

But when the Monarchs needed a basket, Merzoian came through as she so often has. Merzoian found space on the wing after the Spudders’ defense failed to rotate off the low-post double team and her shot put the Monarchs back up by 13 points with 2:48 to play.

With the win safely secured, Mark Morris (10-5, 8-2 league) can officially look ahead to its showdown with Columbia River at home on Friday at 7 p.m. A win would avenge a 38-35 loss to the Rapids from back in December and would put the Monarchs in a tie at the top of the league standings.

“We want to get our momentum going. I say it every time: A bunch of us are seniors and our big motto this year is, ‘Make a statement,’” said Merzoian. “We’ve already been through these teams once, are we just going to be complacent with where we are or are we going to better ourselves? And I think we all have the desire and the fire we need to better ourselves.”