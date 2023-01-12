2A High School Girls Basketball: Mark Morris turns R.A. Long over, take over Lumberdome

One night after the Mark Morris boys got the job done against its Longview rivals from R.A. Long, the girls in Columbia blue double down with a 48-23 win over the Lumberjills on Joe Moses Court, Thursday.

It wasn’t the prettiest affair by any stretch of the imagination, yet the Monarchs kept pace in the 2A Greater St. Helens League standings where they're hunting Columbia River by putting together more frequent stretches of quality basketball than their rivals in black and red.

With Isabella Merzoian and Charlie Blain struggling to find their typical spots on offense, the Monarchs turned to senior Brooklyn Schlecht. The guard scored a game-high 16 points with 11 coming in the second half after the Monarchs managed just four points in the second quarter.

“I think we came in and we wanted to play one of our better games," Schlecht said. "This was a game of execution. I think we all knew we could’ve done better, but we pulled it (out).”

Still, thanks to a 19-4 first quarter in which the Monarchs benefitted from a warehouse full of R.A. Long turnovers while exploiting their size mismatch with Blain and Natalie Mejia on the low block, Mark Morris took a 23-11 lead into the break. Mejia had four of her eight points and Blain scored all five of hers in the first quarter, while the Monarchs forced 17 turnovers before the intermission.

One of the issues for Mark Morris in the second quarter when the team collectively went cold from the field was free-throw shooting. The Monarchs ended the game 11-for-27 from the foul line but they were just 3-for-13 at the line in the first half. The lack of execution from the charity stripe seemed to drag the team’s confidence down in the half court. Typically confident shooters like Merzoian and Madi Noel passed on open looks and the offense stagnated in the half court which allowed the Jills to trim the deficit.

“Our second quarter, we really struggled. We were like, ‘Oh, we’re up 12, lets relax a little bit.’ Which can never be the case,” Blain said. “After losing to (R.A. Long) last year, we wanted this so bad and I think we were all very impressed with how our boys won that game last night. They fought like hell and walked away with the win, so we wanted to do the same and kind of tie the two teams together a little bit.”

Mark Morris returned to the court in the third quarter with a renewed focus on getting the ball inside to Blain and Mejia where the team had obvious size advantage. But it was the timely shooting of Schlecht and her execution at the foul line, that enabled the Monarchs to start pulling away again.

At one point, the Monarchs missed 10 consecutive foul shots until Schlecht stepped to the line and drilled a pair in the third quarter. That seemed to give the Mark Morris the kick they needed to play closer to the level the team is capable of. Schlecht and Mejia made a pair of baskets on Mark Morris’ ensuing possessions and suddenly the visitors were ahead 32-13.

The Lumberjills continued to be undone by sloppy ball control throughout the contest. The team finished with 28 turnovers with a fair share coming simply from dribbling into trouble and making poor passing decisions. The hosts also shot just 9-for-40 from the field. Mark Morris, meanwhile, shot 36 percent, finishing 18-for-50.

R.A. Long coach J.D. Ott knows the problem for his youthful Jills is not their defense where they typically spend twice the amount of time as their opponents do because of those turnovers.

“When you look at our scores, you might think we’re not good defensively, we give up a lot of points. We’re actually good defensively and you see it,” Ott said. “Our problem is offensively we’ve been one opportunity for us and then the next three times down we turn it over, which gives them three opportunities so a 2-2 game becomes a 2-8 game.

“We’re burning a lot of energy on defense, but it’s there. We continue to fight and battle for four quarters, we don’t give up regardless of the score.”

And the Jills are working to correct that malfunction in practice. Ott hopes the results will soon show up and the turnovers will start coming down.

“Every day in practice we keep working on a couple of drills that really work on that ball security in tight spaces, those small spaces,” Ott said.

One bright spot for the Jills in the rivalry game was freshman Bri Garwood who led the team with 10 points. Garwood finished 4-for-8 from the field with a pair of three-pointers. Gracelyn House added six points in the Jills’ loss.

“Being a freshman, she’s still learning and building that confidence in herself. It’s been coming along every game,” said Ott. “Early on in the year, she was hesitant to shoot, now she’s getting more confident. She’s somebody in the next three years we’re going to have to rely on. So she’s getting a ton of experience and it’s going to be fun to watch her grow.”

Mark Morris was also pleased with its overall team defense. Kea Makaiwi led the Monarchs with eight rebounds and Noel grabbed seven. Blain pulled down five of her own and had six steals.

“It all starts with defense,” said Schlecht. “We can’t have our offense without our defense first. So we really focus on that most of the time, I know I do… We’re just an all-around good team and I think that as long as we continue showing that we’re in this with everyone else, we’ll go pretty far this season.”

Mark Morris (9-4, 7-1 league) was set to return to action Friday at Hudson’s Bay as the undercard before the boys game.

R.A. Long (0-9, 0-8) travels to Hockinson on Saturday for a 1:30 p.m. tipoff.