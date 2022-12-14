2A High School Girls Basketball: Mark Morris survives cold spell to ice Woodland

WOODLAND — Everyone likes to say their game is a game of runs.

Volleyball? Runs. Lacrosse? Runs? Baseball! Not those kinds of runs. Basketball? You guessed it. A game of runs.

Wednesday night in Woodland, it indeed was a game of full of…runs.

Mark Morris bolted to a 22-5 first quarter lead, grew that out to 40-19 and then watched nearly helplessly as the Beavers used a 15-0 run to claw most of the way back, then pulled away for a 52-38 road win, effectively washing the taste of its last frustrating loss from its collective mouth.

“The gym is hard to play in,” Monarchs coach Sean Atkins said. “They battled back and I didn’t expect any less.”

Isabella Merzoian was her normal offensively dominant self, scoring 20 points from inside and out, and drawing attention away from her teammates.

It’s known that the senior is massively important to the Monarchs’ hopes. And when she’s going, it’s hard to stop.

The forward scored 10 straight points on the first quarter, then scored all six of MM’s second-quarter points. It was a Merzoian three-pointer in the fourth quarter that put in the nail in the proverbial coffin, pushing MM ahead 45-34 with 4:35 to play.

By that point, the Beavers were out of runs.

“I absolutely love Bella,” MM junior Charlie Blain said. “I met her my freshman year, and she’s been like a big sister to me. And to see how’s she’s grown these last few years — I’m so proud of her.”

Merzoian might get the offensive attention, but there’s another Monarch whose contributions might go unnoticed if all you care about is points.

Blain, a 6-foot one-inch athletic soccer-playing converted point forward who Atkins moved inside because of existing personnel, scored just two points Wednesday night. But she had nine rebounds and eight steals. She was everywhere. Deflecting passes. Jumping passing lanes and forcing bad passes that found the seats.

True, she fouled out. And true, her physicality had to be reeled in at times. But, in a contest against a typically tough Glen Flanagan-coached squad, physicality was what Blain knew she had to provide.

“I think that’s kind of always my role,” Blain said. “I’m the one who’s not afraid to make a foul. I’m typically smarter about them. My last foul wasn’t super smart.”

It was a frustrating night for Woodland; though. The slow start didn’t help much in that regard.

Woodland made just two shots in the first quarter — both two-pointers plus a free throw by Ella Lindsay — and committed six first-period turnovers.

A long postgame team meeting by the Beavers turned into a brainstorm for ideas on how to avoid that kind of slow start in the future.

“I think we’re focusing on redoing our warmup right now and coming out with more intensity,” Woodland senior Riley Stading said after leading the Beavers with 12 points in the loss.

But not all was lost. There are always things to point to and like, things that ultimately show what a team is capable of doing if everything falls into place.

There was that thing, too, Wednesday night.

After Mo Harris hit a three pointer to give the Monarchs its biggest lead of the night at 40-19 with 2:55 to play in the penultimate period and Flanagan called timeout, Woodland embarked on a 15-0 run that snaked from the third quarter into the fourth.

Kenzi Bunger hit a pair of corner 3's. Stading hit a long ball of herrown. The Woodland offense hummed and the Monarchs offense sputtered.

What looked like a blowout was suddenly a contest. Mark Morris was nervous and clinging to a 40-34 lead. Woodland was threatening.

“Bunger was definitely one of the ones that sparked us,” Flanagan said. “Lucy Sams came in and gave us some good minutes. Coco McDonald, our post, battled.”

But, after traded baskets, Merzoian hit her third three ball of the night and Woodland never again got closer than six.

“It was really nice to see and hopefully carries into our games here in the future,” Atkins said.

Mark Morris (3-2, 3-1) will host Fort Vancouver on Friday at 7 p.m.

Woodland (3-2, 2-2) visits Hockinson on Friday at 7:30 p.m.