TUMWATER — On the day the Monarchs were set to play for a spot to the state tournament the team suffered an acute outbreak of the Mondays in the worst way. With a road game against W.F. West on the docket Mark Morris loaded up the bus and hit the road north toward Thurston County with dreams of an upset over the No. 2 ranked Bearcats dancing in their heads.

That’s right about when the bus broke down before ever making it out of Cowlitz County, and the Monarchs best laid plans turned into a nightmare before their very eyes.

With the game delayed by twenty minutes in order to accommodate the mechanical failure Mark Morris came out and played like a team that forgot its game plan on the side of the road somewhere near Exit 49. After being held scoreless over the first six minutes the Monarchs went on to fall to the Bearcats 45-13 at Black Hills High School, putting their season in do-or-die territory.

Julia Dalan was a problem for the Monarchs all game long in the 2A District IV girls basketball semifinal. The six-foot three-inch sophomore put up 26 points with 18 rebounds and six blocks. She put up at least half of those rejections in the first quarter as she officially declared the painted area a no-go zone for anyone in blue and red.

After six minutes W.F. West held an 8-0 lead and the Monarchs were wondering what to do next. They couldn’t find room to operate inside. Their shots weren’t falling from outside. And nearly every time they made an extra pass it turned into a turnover.

“We could not buy a bucket. Even our good looks, you know. I don’t think I’ve seen Isabella (Merzoian) miss that many open shots in a long time. Not that she got a ton of them, she probably had six to eight of them and missed all eight.”

Indeed, the Monarchs’ leading offensive weapon was held scoreless on the night for the first time all season. When Madi Noel knocked down a three-pointer just before the buzzer it accounted for 60% of the Monarchs points up to that point as Mark Morris retreated to the bench trailing 13-5.

Things did not improve for Mark Morris after that test drive.

With Dalan continuing to dominate the block on both ends of the court W.F. West kept on adding to its lead while the Monarchs scuffled along and their frustration mounted.

Mark Morris kept working the ball into the post to Charlie Blain but with Dalan on her back she had few options to operate, and she knew it. With the Bearcats running a box-and-one defense focused on shutting down Merzoian her looks were also limited, and she knew it too. That left the Monarchs in a state of disarray as the gap continued to widen. By halftime the Bearcats led 24-10 and Mark Morris was in dire need of a courtside jumpstart.

Unfortunately for the Monarchs, that emergency rescue never arrived.

“Maybe the Julia Dalan effect put that much pressure on them,” Atkins said. “But even when we did get her out of the paint we just could not finish at the rim, for whatever reason. Three or four or five of them went front rim, back rim, front rim and out.”

Those offensive woes continued for the rest of the game with Mark Morris scoring just three points in the second half. Natalie Mejia knocked down a point blank bucket in the third quarter and Kea Makaiwi sank a free throw in the fourth quarter.

That’s it.

Where the Monarchs did find success was on the defensive end. W.F. West’s 45 points was their third lowest output of the season and just the fourth time the Bearcats have been held below 50 points all year.

“Holding them to 45 points is a huge feat," Atkins said. "We came out here and defended our backsides off."

Charlie Blain was essential to that effort, bodying Dalan in the post and grabbing seven rebounds along the way.

Madi Noel wound up leading the Monarchs on offense with six points that came on a pair of first half 3-pointers. Noel added nine rebounds to lead the Monarchs.

“I sure do love watching Madi beat all those taller girls for rebounds,” Atkins said of his 5-foot six-inch senior guard who measured nearly a full head shorter than every Bearcat on the floor.

But the good times were few and far between for the Monarchs. Mejia added four points in the game and Makaiwi scored the only other three Mark Morris would get on the day.

Looking back, Atkins wished he could have made a U-turn somewhere along the line, but he knows it’s not the end of the road for his team.

“The whole day was crazy. Starting with the bus there just wasn’t a good feel to the entire thing,” Atkins noted. “The good thing is we aren’t dead yet. We’ve got to play Wednesday against a club we’re familiar with.”

Mark Morris will face Woodland on Wednesday in a winner-to-state/loser-out contest. The Monarchs edged Woodland both times they faced off in the regular season to take second in the 2A GSHL, but still wound up with the same league record. The third time around the Cowlitz County teams will be playing for a ticket to the big dance in Yakima.

“I always tell them to embrace the nerves. If you’re nervous that means you’re playing for something important. Just go out there and trust the work you’ve put in,” Atkins said. “We’ve put ourselves in a position where we control our own destiny, still.”

Mark Morris (16-7) will face the Beavers on Wednesday at Ridgefield at 6 p.m.