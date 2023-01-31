 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2A Prep Girls Basketball

2A High School Girls Basketball: Mark Morris shows off marksmanship in rout of Hockinson

Mark Morris girls basketball Isabella Merzoian

Mark Morris' Isabella Merzoian shoots the ball during a game against Hockinson at Ted M. Natt Court, Tuesday, Jan. 31. Merzoian hit five 3-point shots in a 76-22 win over the Hawks.

 Katelyn Metzger

Mark Morris made quick work of 2A Greater St. Helens League foe Hockinson, Tuesday, at Ted M. Natt Court. Six three-pointers in the first half enabled the Monarchs to open a 44-11 lead at halftime en route to a dominant 76-22 victory.

Senior Isabella Merzoian finished with 15 points on 5-for-8 shooting from beyond the arc to lead the Monarchs’ offense. Natalie Mejia scored 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds while seniors Mo Harris, Brooklyn Schlecht and Madi Noel each chipped in nine points.

Mark Morris girls basketball Brooklyn Schlecht

Mark Morris' Brooklyn Schlecht goes in for a layup during a game against Hockinson at Ted M. Natt Court, Tuesday, Jan. 31. The Monarchs won 76-22 to remain on track for a second place finish in league play.

The win was the Monarchs’ third in a row since suffering a disappointing loss to Columbia River Jan. 20.

In addition to the hot shooting performance which saw four different players make a three-point shot, the key to the Monarchs’ dominance was the relentless ball pressure it employed against a Hockinson squad with just two seniors in its rotation. The Monarchs forced 19 turnovers in the first half and 28 for the game.

Though it maintained a 33-point advantage entering the second half, finishing strong on defense was a point of emphasis for the Monarchs after they saw a 20-point halftime lead whittled down to eight points in the teams’ previous meeting. Mark Morris held the Hawks to 11 points in the second half.

“Our goal was to be aggressive on defense the whole game,” Noel said. “The last time we played them, the second half wasn’t really our best half of defense. So this time we really focused on staying into the game on defense and not relaxing.”

That's exactly what Mark Morris coach Sean Atkins was looking for.

“I really challenged the girls to take that a little personally,” Atkins said, referring to his team’s too-close for comfort win over the Hawks earlier in the season. “I didn’t think Hockinson was at (our) level if we defended like we can and scored like we can.”

It didn’t take long for that viewpoint to become apparent to fans in attendance at Ted M. Natt Court. The Monarchs were a level better (if not two or three) in every facet of the game. Mark Morris passed better, it shot more efficiently, it won the turnover battle 28-11 and it outrebounded the Hawks 29-18.

Mark Morris girls basketball Charlie Blain

Mark Morris' Charlie Blain guards Hockinson's Allie Seekins during a game against Hockinson at Ted M. Natt Court, Tuesday, Jan. 31. Blain scored seven points and helped to stifle the Hawks on defense in a 76-22 win.

Mark Morris opened a 16-4 lead and then closed the half on a 24-5 run to take a commanding 44-11 lead at the break. It did so with a varied offensive attack which showcased the interior scoring of Mejia and Charlie Blain and the perimeter shooting from the Monarchs’ guards.

Blain finished the game with seven points for the winners.

“We shot the ball really well with lots of confidence. We’ve been coming in and doing a lot more shooting just so we can continue to get better at knocking those shots down,” Atkins noted. “If you can make six to eight threes in a girls basketball game, that sets you apart."

What's more, the Monarchs' coach knows his team will have to prove itself from long range in order to advance in the district tournament.

"When you get to a playoff game (against) a W.F. West or a Tumwater, versus those really hard-nosed defenses, three-pointers are the only open looks you get sometimes for a few possessions, so you have to be able to knock those down with confidence," Atkins explained.

While Merzoian led the way with five threes, she wasn’t the only Mark Morris shooter to shoot it well from beyond the arc. Harris, Noel and sophomore guard Kea Makaiwi all made at least one bucket from three point land against Hockinson. The varied attack from the perimeter will likely bode well for Mark Morris as it looks ahead to the postseason.

Mark Morris girls basketball Hal'Lee Harris

Mark Morris' Hal'Lee Harris and Hockinson's Olivia Cochenour during a game against Hockinson at Ted M. Natt Court, Tuesday, Jan. 31. The Monarchs defended their home court successfully in a 76-22 victory.

“I asked them for 32 of our best defensive minutes and 32 of our best offensive minutes, and I think in both categories (we succeeded),” said Atkins. “That was the most points we’ve scored this season. I know (Hockinson) is really young, but to hold them to 22 points feels really nice and something we can keep building on in meeting our goals of continuing to get better.”

Mark Morris (13-6, 11-3 league) travels to Washougal on Friday needing to keep on winning to solidify its second place standing in the 2A GSHL with Woodland also carrying an 11-3 league record after Tuesday’s games.

“(Washougal is) a tough place to play. It’s going to be a tough atmosphere,” Atkins acknowledged. “(Washougal) has an important senior in Chloe Johnson… they’re going to be up for her. It’s going to be tough. We’re not going to be able to walk in there (and win). We’re going to have to go earn a ‘W'.”

Box Score

At Ted M. Natt Court

MONARCHS 76, HAWKS 22

Hockinson 7 4 3 8 — 22

Mark Morris 26 18 18 14 — 76

HOC (22) — Seekins 10, Stadium 2, Vossler 5, Ritton 2, Cochenour 2, DeRoos 1

MM (76) — Gorans 1, Noel 9, Harris 9, Schlecht 9, Blain 7, Watson 4, Makaiwi 8, Merzoian 15, Mejia 14

