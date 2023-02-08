With the festivities and emotions of senior night awaiting the girls in blue and white postgame a slow start from Mark Morris in the team’s rivalry contest with R.A. Long was to be expected.

Though it was hardly pretty at time the Monarchs took care of business on Tuesday, overcoming a four-point first quarter with a dominant second half to defeat R.A. Long 63-32. The victory on Ted M. Natt Court landed a sweep in the season series with their cross-town rival and clinched a second-place finish in the 2A Greater St. Helens League.

Although they fell just short of first place, losing out to Columbia River (15-4, 15-1 league), the Monarchs were content with earning the home playoff game thanks to their runner up finish in league.

“We were fighting hard for (the home playoff game),” Monarchs junior Charlie Blain said. “I’m really happy about it, especially for our seniors. It was really important to us that we accomplished that for them because they’ve been working their butts off for four years.”

Three fifths of the Monarchs' seniors played a critical role in securing the victory in their final regular season home game. Isabella Merzoian led the team with 18 points on 4-for-10 field-goal shooting and 8-for-8 from the free-throw line. Madi Noel finished with 11 points, a team-high 11 rebounds and five steals and Brooklyn Schlecht provided four points, six rebounds and four assists.

It was far from the most auspicious start to the game for the Monarchs who went scoreless for the first four minutes of the game while committing five turnovers. R.A. Long capitalized on the discombobulated Monarchs to build a 7-0 advantage behind the play of junior Breyelle Box.

Box connected on a three-pointer and made a pair of free throws in the Jills’ opening run. She and Alauna Brown carried R.A. Long’s offense into the second quarter as Brown hit a key three and Box made a jumper to keep the Jills in front, 16-13. The duo of Brown and Box finished with 12 points apiece to lead the Jills’ on offense, with Brown also grabbing four rebounds to lead the team.

“We came out strong defensively in the first half causing problems for Mark Morris,” R.A. Long coach J.D. Ott noted. “(We were) focusing on strong interior defense to force them to shoot from the outside. The second half we came out flat and Mark Morris came out shooting the ball well. They went on a quick run which put us in a hole that we never could recover from.”

As the game wore on, the Monarchs’ experienced talent won out. Once Mark Morris coach Sean Atkins made the substitution to get juniors Charlie Blain and Natalie Mejia in the game, the Monarchs had a clear advantage in the post and they exploited it. The duo combined for nine of the team’s 14 second-quarter points.

The Monarchs claimed their first lead of the game with 50 seconds left in the half when Merzoian connected on her first three-pointer of the game. While Mark Morris took an 18-16 lead into halftime, there was no celebrating in the locker room.

“Civil War and senior night, two of the hardest nights to get up for a game,” Atkins said. “Especially when the kids know you can scoreboard watch, know that (R.A. Long) has only won a couple games all year. So they anticipate that they can come out and it’s just going to be easy... It’s not going to be easy. You still have to come out and play the game. We figured that out in the third quarter.”

Blain said the team came out with more purpose in the second half after a healthy dose of reminders from the coaching staff.

“I think that we just were a little out of rhythm (in the first half),” Blain admitted. “It was disorganized energy. We got grilled in the locker room a little bit and in the second half, we realized we didn’t want to go through that again so we came out a little harder and a little smarter.”

Atkins put the press on with his regular starting five, eschewing the senior night starting lineup of the first quarter which had seniors Hallie Watson (out most of the season with a shoulder injury) and Mo Harris starting in place of Blain and Mejia, to open the quarter and the switch paid dividends immediately.

In the second half the youthful R.A. Long side, which totes six freshmen on the nine-player roster, struggled getting into any sort of offensive rhythm. The turnovers began to pile up on the Jills and Mark Morris centered its offense on feeding the ball inside to the post where Mejia had a decided advantage.

Mejia finished with 16 points and seven rebounds. Blain chipped in seven points inside to aid the Monarchs.

R.A. Long finished the game with 24 turnovers against the Monarchs full court defense. The Mark Morris press also keyed a 21-0 run which saw the Monarchs surge ahead 63-27 after a corner three fell for Noel.

“I’m a big fan of our press,” Merzoian said. “We have a lot of athletic players on our team, you know anyone who is out on the court is able to press their man full court.”

Coach Atkins believed his team may have been thrown off initially by the change in the starting lineup. Watson saw her first game action in weeks and without Mejia and Blain in the middle, the team was lost.

“It seemed like the whole entire first half, always one person was off,” noted Atkins. “We went back to our starters in the second half and it looked pretty good there. “

Mark Morris finished the regular season with a record of 15-6 overall and 13-3 in league play. The wins are a new high for this senior class which joined a winless program in 2019.

“From zero wins (before they joined), then we went five wins, seven wins, 12 wins and now we’re at 15-6,” said Atkins. “You can see the improvement every year and they’ve grown so much together. It’s been fun to watch.”

The Monarchs will host a home playoff game on Friday against Aberdeen while riding a five-game winning streak into the 2B district IV tournament. Game time for the playoff contest is set for 7 p.m. at Natt Court.

“That was the goal coming in, to be at the top of the league standings to have that extra home game,” said Atkins. “We just play so much better at home. If you look at our splits on the road and at home, we’re just a better team at home. We shoot the ball better at home.”