2A High School Girls Basketball: Mark Morris’ magic ending spoiled by Columbia River

For the most fleeting of moments it seemed as if the Monarchs were living in a fairytale Friday night. They were an underdog threatening to topple an invading force. There was a do-or-die shot, and it was good. There was even a tiara on top of a sweaty ponytail.

But in the end what Mark Morris experienced was more of a Greek tragedy than a Disney movie as Columbia River came roaring back to claim a 50-45 victory in 2A Greater St. Helens League play.

A win for the Monarchs would have put them in a tie for first place with the Rapids, and oh how close they came.

Trailing by three points with about 30 seconds left in the game the Monarchs called timeout with possession under their own basket. A tipped pass on the first attempt to inbound the ball moved the action away from the Mark Morris bench and closer to a frenetic student section overflowing with Roundball Rowdies.

When the inbound pass was once again tipped by the Rapids the home team didn’t panic, they adjusted. First junior Charlie Blain ripped the loose ball from her defender before swinging it up toward the top of the key to point guard Brooklyn Schlecht. Blain then stepped forward to screen two defenders as Isabella Merzoian slipped into the corner, received a return pass from Schlecht, set her feet and knocked down a three-point shot that touched nothing but twine.

It worked, but it wasn't at all what the Monarchs had drawn up in their timeout.

“We were going for a quick two. They were switching on us and I was trying to get a post under a guard,” MM coach Sean Atkins said. “I didn’t get the look I wanted the first time so it was actually kind of nice that they tipped it out of bounds so that we could get to the other side, and the girls executed it perfectly.”

With the score tied at 45-45 the fans at Ted M. Natt Court were in a mood to celebrate, but with 20 seconds left on the clock the Rapids were ready to crash the party. Taking the ball out of bounds immediately, Columbia River’s Paige Johnson fired a football pass toward halfcourt and over the Monarchs press. Two touch passes and just one dribble later Grace Glavin received the ball in stride on the block at the far end and dropped in an uncontested layup that took all the glitter out of the night for the hosts.

Glavin finished the game with 13 points and the Rapids hit their free throws in the final seconds to close out the contest. Meanwhile, the Monarchs were left wondering how the final chapter had gone awry so quickly.

“I’m kicking myself for not calling a timeout after we made that three at the end to get our defense set,” Atkins lamented.

While that is a natural conclusion for a coach to jump to, the reality is that the pandemonium of the moment was bound to win out. In fact, Columbia River coach Jesse Norris was already standing on the court calling for a timeout while his players were busy stringing skip passes together for the go-ahead bucket. But in the thrill of the moment nobody noticed and the Rapids coach stuffed his hands back in his pockets before the ball had dropped from the net.

In a contest with so much at stake it was the details that made the difference. Just a few simple twists of fate turned happy-ever-after into a tale of regret for the Monarchs.

“I felt like we competed as hard as we could. We didn’t leave anything out there. It’s just a bounce here and a bounce there,” Atkins said. “I felt like they had some generous bounces. There’d be a pileup and then all of a sudden it would fall their way. And even there at the end of the game, it looked like from my angle that we tipped the pass and it just perfectly lands in her hands for a layup.”

Before the Monarchs turned their own tipped pass into points in the closing moments, one of their figureheads wound up honored at halftime. Wearing her game jersey in a lineup of suits and fancy dresses Merzoian was crowned by her peers as part of the pomp and circumstance of the King’s Court homecoming celebration. After unsuccessfully trying to figure out how to keep her tiara on her head the Mark Morris senior exchanged hugs with her fellow royalty and then got right back to work making funny faces and playing serious basketball.

Merzoian finished the game with nine points but it was Madi Noel who led the Monarchs with 11 points on the night. Noel, a senior guard, knocked down a trio of three-pointers on the night including a pair in the third quarter that brought Mark Morris back within one point after trailing 25-21 at halftime. After a steal, Charlie Blain converted an old-fashioned three point play to put the hosts on top 36-35 with less than a minute remaining in the period.

Blain finished the game with nine points and a team-high seven rebounds but it would be another four minutes of game action before the Monarchs scored again.

For the game Mark Morris made 44% of their 26 two-point attempts but dropped in just six of 21 tries from long distance and only five of nine tries from the free throw line. Meanwhile, Columbia River hit 33% of their shots from the field, including 14 of 18 free throws. The Rapids also won the rebound battle 28-22.

Trailing 44-36 with 4:30 left on the clock it was the Monarchs’ full court press that brought them back to life. Forcing turnovers near midcourt on back-to-back plays Noel and Schlecht shared the honors by dropping in consecutive layups in transition to get back within two scores.

“They were really struggling with our pressure in the second half,” Atkins noted. “We’re not a deep club so in the first half we were kind of saving Brooklyn and Madi. Historically we’ve just unleashed them the whole game but we wanted to save their energy a little bit.”

It helped that Columbia River senior guard Kinzi Drake had fouled out earlier in the fourth quarter, giving the Monarchs senior backcourt some less experienced ball handlers to harass. Noel was also able to grab three rebounds from her guard spot and Schlecht dished four assists while notching six points.

In the first quarter Kea Makaiwi gave the home crowd its first rush of endorphins when she hit a pair of three pointers in the final minute, including a buzzer beater, to bring the Monarchs within one point at 10-9. That sparked a 12-0 run that put Mark Morris ahead 15-10 with four minutes left in the half after a bucket in the post from Natalie Mejia.

But while the Monarchs saw clutch contributions throughout the lineup it was River that proved more consistent. Emma Iniguez added 11 points for the visitors and Peyton Dukes posted nine points with the help of a few timely three-pointers of her own.

With senior wing Hallie Watson out of commission for Mark Morris the task of unseating the league-leading Rapids was made all the more difficult.

“They are a rough matchup for us,” Atkins admitted. “They had some players step up tonight who scored more than they usually do. They came prepared for a first-place game, and they earned it.”

The loss leaves Mark Morris a half game behind Woodland for second place in the 2A GSHL after the Beavers handed Columbia River its first league loss last week.

The Monarchs (10-6, 8-3) will host the Woodland (11-4, 8-2) on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Earlier this season Mark Morris defeated the Beavers 52-38 on the road.