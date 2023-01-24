2A High School Girls Basketball: Mark Morris 'machine" overcomes slow start to beat Woodland

Since their last league loss, the Woodland girls basketball team were winners of six straight games to vault into second place in the 2A Greater St. Helens League standings with less than three weeks left in the season before the district tournament.

On Tuesday the hottest 2A GSHL team took to Ted M. Natt Court to face Mark Morris, the last league opponent to beat the Beavers, with hopes of solidifying their grasp on the second position in the 2A Greater St. Helens League standings while simultaneously avenging that previous loss.

It was not to be.

Behind a second half surge led by senior Brooklyn Schlecht and junior Charlie Blain, the Monarchs overcame an early 24-8 deficit to beat Woodland 53-45. The Monarchs’ win positioned the two teams into a tie for second place behind Columbia River with identical 8-3 league records, although Mark Morris holds the head-to-head advantage with a season sweep in the series.

“It was a big win for us,” MM junior post Natalie Mejia said. “I think that we were a little jittery and nervous going in at first, but around the second quarter I think we really picked it up and got into the rhythm of the game and I think that’s what propelled us forward for the win.”

Woodland came out of the gate torrid. The combination of Addi and Riley Stading helped propel the Beavers to a 12-4 and then 24-8 lead. Addi Stading buried her first three three-pointer attempts as part of her 11 points and her senior sister Riley didn’t miss from the field either, adding seven of her 11 points for the game in the opening run. Addi went on to lead the Beavers with 16 points.

Unfortunately for the Beaver the hot shooting didn’t last, nor did the lead.

“I don’t know if maybe we’re out of shape, because it just looked like we were tired after that," Woodland coach Glen Flanagan said. "We did well early. That second and third quarter, we were a little out of rhythm. I thought in the fourth quarter, we kind of re-settled in and we started to get good looks again. We just didn’t hit them.”

Mark Morris was able to close the half down 26-21 after an 11-0 run keyed by the inside-outside combination of Mejia and senior Isabella Merzoian. The two combined for nine of the team’s 13 points for the quarter, with Mejia finishing with 10 points and Merzoian notching 12.

That run on the offensive end started at the other end of the court with the Monarchs forcing turnovers and limiting good looks at the basket.

“It was definitely our defense,” Blain said. “Our closeouts needed to be a lot better in the first half because they were making a lot of threes. (Woodland) has gotten a lot better at three-point shooting. Just getting stops all around was our main focus. We knew the shots would fall, we just had to get the stops.”

With guards Madi Noel and Schlecht playing suffocating defense from the second quarter on, Mark Morris forced Woodland into 22 turnovers and surged in front after halftime.

Schlecht gave Mark Morris the lead for good with 2:15 to play in the third quarter with six straight points capped by a three-point play. The senior point guard led the Monarchs with 13 points, 11 of which came in the second half, including going 6-for-8 from the foul line.

Blain’s effort on the glass provided Mark Morris critical second and third-chance scoring opportunities which enabled the team to pull off the comeback win. She battled with Woodland’s Emily Hughes and Ella Lindsay throughout the second half and provided energy all along the way.

“Charlie, she’s such a machine,” Mark Morris coach Sean Atkins said. “Some players get in a rhythm scoring, she gets in a rhythm rebounding. All of a sudden she feels like she can get every defensive board, every offensive board. She was so critical and I believe she got to double figures tonight, which was huge.”

Blain finished with 12 points and a team-best six rebounds. Mark Morris lost the rebounding battle as a team, 27-18, to Woodland but it came up with key rebounds late with the game on the line.

Woodland fought back in the fourth quarter after the Monarchs ended the third quarter with a 39-33 lead. At that point, Mark Morris outscored Woodland 31-9 spanning the second and third quarters after trailing 24-8 early in the second quarter.

Addi Stading keyed a 7-2 run with a pair of field goals to bring Woodland back within one point at 41-40 with over three minutes remaining. But that was as close as the Beavers would come. Schlecht hit a free throw and Blain made a shot inside the paint to put the Monarchs up 44-40 with 3:04 to play.

Woodland got back within one possession again at 47-45 after another Addi Stading three, but one more defensive stop and a clutch three-pointer by Merzoian proved to be the answer for Mark Morris as it closed the game out.

“That was a really good effort, really good energy,” Atkins said of the Monarchs’ second half. “We didn’t start off great, but we dug deep. That’s what’s good about having a senior heavy team that can keep battling back, never give up.

“Again, (the defense) stepped up… especially Brooklyn and Miadi. They pressured their guards and got them so out of rhythm that they struggled to score the rest of the game.”

For their part, the Mark Morris players were thrilled to secure the victory and a place up in the upper tier of the league standings. Late last week the Monarchs had league-leading Columbia River on the ropes in another back-and-froth contest but let the Rapids slip away late.

“It was a really important game for us, especially after our loss to Columbia River,” Blain said. “We needed it to get our confidence back and to hold our spot in the league. We wanted it bad.”

Mark Morris (11-6, 9-3) travels to Fort Vancouver on Thursday with four games remaining in its regular season. Woodland has five league games left and will need a little help to pass Mark Morris or Columbia River for a top-two seed.

“It’s going to be tough,” said Flanagan. “None of these games are going to be easy. They all come down to the end. You’ve just got to find a way to win them. Mark Morris did a good job, they found a way to win it tonight. Gotta give them credit. We’ve got to figure out ways to get there.”

Next up for Woodland (11-5, 8-3 league) is a trip to Hockinson on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.