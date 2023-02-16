RIDGEFIELD — The dichotomy of emotions at the conclusion of the third in-season meeting between rival 2A Greater St. Helens League programs Woodland and Mark Morris told the story, Wednesday night.

While Mark Morris players celebrated their first trip to State of their careers by posing for photos with the third-place 2A District IV trophy and hugging family and friends, Woodland players wiped away tears as they were consoled after falling just short of a goal some worked four years trying to achieve.

Mark Morris finished off a three-game season sweep of Woodland with a 49-39 win in the winner-to-state contest held at Ridgefield High School. For the Monarchs’ five seniors, the win felt like a career reward after four years of hard work and sacrifice which saw the program steadily improve from 2019 through the 2022-23 season.

“I grew up and watched my dad go to State every single year,” Mark Morris senior Isabella Merzoian said. “That’s always something that I wanted, that’s been the goal. And it’s obviously to make it as far as we (can)... I’m really excited we’re still kicking. We’re peaking right now.”

Mark Morris coach Sean Atkins highlighted the way his team committed to the goal of reaching the state tournament from the moment last season ended.

“(After the) end of last year that was the goal,” Atkins acknowledged. “We played Hockinson tough in Woodland in a loser out. After that game, the girls came in and said, ‘We’re committed.’ They committed this summer and got a lot better.”

Following a disappointing effort in a 45-13 loss to W.F. West (19-3 overall) to start the week, Mark Morris entered Wednesday’s do-or-die contest against Woodland, a team it knows intimately from both the regular season and summer league, ready to take care of business. The Monarchs handled Woodland (17-7) in both prior meetings, winning by an average of 11 points.

The Monarchs were prepared for a physical game in which their defense would be relied upon to challenge the Beavers guards to handle the ball and make plays, something that they can struggle with at times. Turnovers have been a major weakness for the Beavers all season and they reared their ugly head again in the season finale as the Beavers finished with 24 giveaways, double the 12 of Mark Morris.

“We always joke that (Woodland) is our BFF,” Merzoian said. “We play them like every week in summer league. We’re right down the road from them. So we were expecting (a physical game) coming into this and we adjusted our defense to their style of play. I think our defense really excelled tonight.”

The first quarter set the tone for the full 32 minutes. Both teams came out with some nerves as evidenced by a few early mistakes. Mark Morris settled in after a pair of threes fell from Merzoian and Kea Makaiwi to give the Monarchs a 10-4 lead. From that point forth, the Monarchs never trailed despite being dominated on the glass 35-22 by the Beavers.

The difference – as it was in both prior meetings – came down to turnovers and fundamentals. Mark Morris protected the ball, made sound passes and knocked down shots while Woodland wound up off course whenever it managed to claim a little bit of momentum.

“We’ve got to beat the game and sometimes the game beats us,” Woodland coach Glen Flanagan admitted. “(Mark Morris) does the good fundamental things. They take care of the ball, they get it to their bigs, they get it to Merzoian, so you have to play fundamentally sound. We shot ourselves in the foot, turned it over at inopportune times.”

Mark Morris pulled away in the second quarter with a 13-4 run to take a 23-11 lead. Senior point guard Brooklyn Schlecht made a layup and senior shooting guard Madi Noel connected on a three-pointer to key the run.

Kea Makaiwi, Isabella Merzoian and Natalie Mejia all finished with 10 points to lead the Monarchs in scoring. Schlecht added six points in the win .

Mark Morris (17-7) led 26-15 at halftime and maintained at least an eight-point lead the rest of the game. Every time Woodland got some momentum and attempted to draw within one possession, Mark Morris just focused on its defense which inevitably came through with another takeaway.

One turning point in the game came when Woodland senior point guard Sydney George picked up her second foul in the first half. It forced Addi Stading to work as the lead guard, something she isn’t as experienced at as George.

“George getting into foul trouble helped a bunch,” noted Atkins. “As soon as she picked up her second, (Addi) Stading had to take over and do 95 percent of the ball handling. That’s a lot to ask with Madi Noel and Brooklyn Schlecht following you over the floor for 60 feet the entire time. It wears on you. That was the goal, to wear them down and get the ball out of the guards’ hands and make some other players make plays.”

Riley Stading finished with 12 points to lead Woodland in the loss. Emily Hughes added 10 points and Kenzi Bunger chipped in six points with two big three-pointers in the second half.

The Monarchs bounced back from a poor shooting effort against W.F. West by turning the page quickly according to Schlecht.

“We gave each other thirty minutes on the bus ride home and we said, ‘That game didn’t happen. We know Woodland, that’s our next game. We’re putting in the work. We can’t focus on what’s behind us. We’re going forward,’” Schlecht said.

Coach Atkins came away impressed by the girls’ effort, and their maturity.

“With lesser teams that would have derailed (them),” Atkins said. “You don’t come back from that. You come out here (the next game), give a poor effort, but this team is so resilient, the seniors are (hardened). They’ve seen a lot, done a lot, lost big, won big, they’ve done it all… I didn’t expect anything less.”

Now the Monarchs will have a week to prepare for the toughest basketball games of their high school careers. The state tournament will take place March 1-4 at the Yakima SunDome.

“It’s amazing that we’re going into (the state tournament),” Monarchs’ post Natalie Mejia said. “I’ve been dreaming about getting into that basketball tournament my entire career and I’m super excited.”