2A High School Girls Basketball: Mark Morris gets happy against Hudson's Bay

Natalie Mejia celebrated her birthday with a win.

She may have celebrated her birthday with a win, but more importantly, the Monarchs celebrated their first win of the season as they defeated Hudson's Bay 64-43, Tuesday on Ted. M Natt Court.

Not only was it Mejia’s birthday, but in her first varsity season the junior helped Mark Morris overcome an early fourth-quarter deficit to down the Egales in 2A Greater St. Helens League play. The lack of Varsity experience did not show for the new post on the block as everyone watching quickly realized it would be a big night for Mejia while she racked up ten points in the first quarter alone.

“I was a little nervous,” Mejia stated. “I was hyping myself up a lot before the game. Once we got into the game's flow, I settled in more.”

Through the first three minutes of the game, the home team trailed the Eagles by four points. That turned out to be right where the hosts would hold their opponent as they started to carve out a lead of their own.

Once the Monarchs got out in front, they never looked back.

When Mark Morris first got on the board, it came on a made free throw by Isabella Merzoian. Mejia quickly followed that up with a bucket inside. Then it was Merzoian who gave the home team the lead just a minute later when she splashed a three from the corner. And once Mejia calmed her nerves, she sank three of the next four baskets.

With the Monarchs going up by five at the end of the first. The visitors would come within five points a couple of times in the second quarter, but never enough to retake the lead.

“We had an excellent offense tonight,” said MM coach Sean Atkins. “We have a lot of work on defense to do still.”

The Monarchs only allowed three triples, but a majority of the damage done by the Eagles came on the inside and at the charity stripe. The hosts allowed 14 shots inside the arch and fouled a few times sending Bay to the line a total for a total of 14 free ones.

Though it doesn’t show in the box score, the offense for the hosts seemed to start clicking when Hal’Lee (Mo) Harris stepped out on the court and started moving the ball around and doing the little things that a team needs to win.

“Moving the ball the way we did, it allowed us to get more open shots and take it to the hoop," Mejia said. "Coming into the season, ball movement was a priority for us.”

Before the half, MM would convert on four consecutive three-pointers, with Hallie Watson hitting the fourth with triple minute remaining in the half. Mark Morris took a 12-point lead into the half, up 35-23.

By the third quarter the scoring came in fits and spurts as the Monarchs scored five points out of the locker room, and then four more points at the end of the quarter. That run was capped off when Charlie Blain found a driving Watson for an easy score, which she then followed up with a layup of her own.

Mark Morris ran away with the lead down the stretch as they shared the ball throughout. Mejia finished with 22 points and six rebounds, while Merzoian kept her scoring steady with a solid 14 points, and Watson came away with 13.

“It's huge,” coach Sean Atkins said of his team's ability to move the ball. “We talk about inside-out, whereas threes are great but we prefer to drive and kick or throw it into the post and kick. It makes it easy to mix our offense up too.”

Both Blain and Madison Noel made their presence felt on the boards with 17 and nine rebounds, respectively. Brooklyn Schlecht was able to move the ball like a well-oiled machine against Bay, coming away with nine assists, while Madi Noel handed out five dimes.

With the win over Hudson’s Bay tonight, the Monarchs enjoyed a sliver of some revenge after suffering a three-game sweep at the hands of Bay a season ago. But that's not where Mark Morris has its sights set.

“When it's all is said and done we want to be amongst the best in this conference and we know the amount of work we have put in to get there," Atkins said.

Mark Morris (1-1,1-0) is set to take on Ridgefield (2-0,1-0) on the road on Thursday.