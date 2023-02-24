ELLENSBURG — Isabella Merzoian stared down an open three with her team trailing by two points with less than a minute to play in the fourth quarter of Mark Morris’ State playoff game against No. 10 Othello.

It was the kind of look Merzoian’s opponents have worked hard all season to prevent her getting. And it was the kind of opportunity the Monarchs would happily take every chance they were offered it. The ball in the hands of their best player and leading scorer, her feet set, an open look from beyond the arc…

Unfortunately for Mark Morris, the shot didn’t fall and Othello escaped with a 45-39 victory in the loser-out state tournament Regional playoff contest held at Ellensburg High School, Friday night.

Merzoian finished with 16 points, including a three-pointer which tied the game at 39-39 with 1:02 remaining in the fourth quarter, to lead the Monarchs.

Othello, though, had the answer and it came from 5-foot-10 senior guard Annalee Coronado who presented a challenge to the Monarchs all night long on the defensive end. Coronado went coast to coast as she got into the paint to make a leaning, left-handed runner to put the Huskies ahead 41-39 with 48 seconds to play.

Merzoian would get her look to put Mark Morris back in front on the ensuing trip down the court, but it was not to be. The Huskies gathered in the rebound and made a field goal on their next trip down the court to claim a four-point lead and ice the game.

“I think that we could have pulled out the win, that’s what is frustrating,” Mark Morris junior post Charlie Blain acknowledged. “We surprised our coach, I think we surprised ourselves. We had more in us than we did last year, more than we did at the start of the season.”

Coronado finished with a game-high 19 points to lead Othello (17-9 overall) to the come-from-behind win. Coronado shot 7-for-17 from the field and 3-for-3 from the free-throw line. More importantly, she was 3-for-4 in the fourth quarter as the Huskies overcame a 28-25 deficit entering the frame with a 9-0 run.

The 9-0 run to open the fourth quarter was keyed by a multiple steals, a Coronado three and a subsequent Coronado baseline drive which put Othello ahead 35-28 with six minutes to play. Fellow Coronado senior Briana Andrade played an important role during the stretch run, as she had all game, as well. Andrade made a contested three-pointer from the corner to open the fourth quarter and tie the score 28-28. Andrade finished with eight points to aid the Othello offense.

Mark Morris overcame a slow first half with a strong third quarter. Madi Noel connected on a three-pointer to open a 10-3 run which pushed the Monarchs in front 25-23 midway through the period. Merzoian added a pair of threes and Brooklyn Schlecht had a nice drive to the bucket.

“We put in everything we had. We knew it was going to be a battle trying to stop (Andrade) and (Coronado). They are good players, good shooters,” said Blain who finished with four points including a key basket in the fourth quarter. “We played good (on the) help side, we stayed on them. They are players who have both hit 1,000 career points and we held them to (45). It’s more than we could have asked for. Our shots just didn’t fall.”

Ultimately, what held the Monarchs back was a slow start in which the team missed several good looks at the rim and fell behind 6-0. Mark Morris didn’t crack the scoreboard until Merzoian connected on a three-pointer with 1:55 to play in the quarter. Mark Morris trailed 8-3 at the end of the quarter, but it would lament those missed shots at the end of the game.

Othello went ahead by as many as six points, leading 10-4 and 14-8 but the Monarchs came back late in the second quarter as some shots finally began to fall. Kea Makaiwi got things going with a runner in the lane, Noel followed with a three and Mo Harris had a strong drive to the rim to bring the Monarchs to within one, 14-13. Othello closed the half with a pair of threes to take a 20-15 lead into the break.

“It happens, but I think what’s more important is how we were able to turn it around,” Merzoian said of her team’s slow start and subsequent comeback. “It’s really hard to cut a lead down. We did that well and stayed in it the whole time.”

The Monarchs’ senior finished the contest 5-for-15 from the field with four three-pointers. She scored 11 of her 16 points in the second half to lead the Monarchs’ comeback after the team trailed by five at halftime.

“If you took the baskets away and just watched the basketball game and didn’t see if the ball went in or didn’t go in, I feel like we outplayed (Othello),” Mark Morris coach Sean Atkins said. “Just that first quarter really hurt us by not making the chippies, the easy ones in the first quarter that caught up with us in the end. I thought we played so well, well enough to win.”

Mark Morris traveled seven hours and nearly 250 miles roundtrip just to come one game short of a trip to the Yakima SunDome and the State Round of 12. Though the final game and the season fell short of the ending the Monarchs envisioned, to a girl there were no regrets regarding the effort they each contributed.

“I’m proud of how far we (came) and I feel really happy with the work we put in,” Merzoian said. “I wish we could have gone farther, but I’m not looking back thinking I wish I would have put more work in.”

It was the first State appearance for the Mark Morris varsity girls basketball team in seven years led by a senior class which improved with each season.

“We executed so well. We did a lot of things right. At the end of the day, Coronado just made one more play than we did,” said Atkins. “Again, play a tough team like Othello that’s got two college basketball players on their team, take them right down to the wire where they have to hit a circus shot just to beat us. I think the way we played today, we can walk out with our heads held high with no regrets.”