2A High School Girls Basketball: 2A High School Girls Basketball: Woodland survives ‘Twilight Zone’ at Lumberdome

The Lumberjills came out with something to prove Friday and wound up putting a scare into Woodland before running out of juice in the second half of a 47-26 loss at The Lumberdome.

The hosts could hardly have drawn things up better in the first half as they harnessed the energy of a “Safety Night” student section decked out in neon work attire and set about harassing the Beavers like Pacific Northwest pioneers getting paid by the pelt.

Woodland employed a full court press to open the contest and the Lumberjills welcomed the pressure. The Jills pushed the pace on both ends of the court, capitalizing on transition opportunities on offense while defending and diving for loose balls like their lives depended upon the outcome.

“I was really happy with the way the girls executed in that first half,” RAL coach J.D. Ott said. “They did what we wanted to do defensively and offensively. It was our best first half all season.”

When Breyelle Box connected on a shot near the hoop with short time on the clock in the first quarter and then finished the old-fashioned three point play at the free throw line it gave R.A. Long a 12-11 lead. That score survived into the break between quarters as the Lumberjills, still chasing their first win of the season, envisioned what might come next while the Beavers wondered what in the world was going on.

“The energy from the crowd and having the band, and the girls just fed off one another’s success. It was such a fun first half to watch to see all of those things coming together,” Ott said.

Box was instrumental to R.A. Long’s first half success as she pinballed from one foe to another, leaving a trail of flattened Beavers in her wake as she chased down rebounds, cut off passing lanes and led the Lumberjills on the fast break. Box finished with five points and three assists but her contributions can not be properly summarized numerically.

“On the court Breyelle Box really sets the tone on both ends with her aggressiveness," Ott said. "Every game there’s somebody who steps up and does something that gets everybody going.”

Freshman wing Jillian Woodruff was the Lumberjill who caught the most spectators by surprise as she battled for boards, got out and ran the break, and provided a turbo boost for a team that was revving its RPM’s all the way into the red from the jump. Woodruff finished the game with three points and a team-high seven rebounds.

“She was getting girls excited on the bench with her play out there on the court doing some things we haven't seen her do so far this season,“ Ott noted. “She wasn’t tentative. She was looking to score and looking to attack.”

R.A. Long’s six-foot freshman post, Evelyn Ofstun, was kept out of the scoring column but made her presence felt by altering shots, battling for boards and otherwise making the lanes of Joe Moses Court an uncomfortable place for the girls in green and white to set up shop. Ofstun finished with five blocks, five rebounds and two steals.

To be sure, the first half included several lucky bounces for the Lumberjills, including several three point attempts that made a trip to the bank before getting cashed at the bottom of the net.

Alauna Brown got the Lumberjills going with a three-pointer to open the scoring and went on to score a team-high eight points. Briana Garwood added another long range connection from the top of the key in the second quarter that turned the colorful student section into a fluorescent panic.

All of that synergy inside The Lumberdome left Woodland coach Glen Flanagan scratching his head for the first 16 minutes of game time.

“It was just a weird game,” Flanagan said. “The JV game was like that, too. It was just Twilight Zone-ish. R.A. Long just kept hitting shots and we couldn’t pull away.”

The Lumberjills couldn’t keep up the pace in the second quarter but still had several chances to tie the game up before halftime. They couldn’t get their shots to fall before the buzzer but trailed just 23-20 at the half and seemed to have the benefit of momentum and good fortune squarely on its side.

However, the second half would turn out to be an entirely different affair.

Woodland held R.A. Long to just two points in the third quarter and allowed only six points in the second half in order to reclaim control and fend off the upset. In the face of a tactical shift the Lumberjills turned the ball over time and time again and could do little to keep the good vibes from leaking out of the brick confines of their home arena.

“We basically stopped pressing because we were just giving up a million shots in transition,” Flanagan noted. “We were leaving people wide open in the first half so we just stuck with them man-to-man.”

Emily Hughes led the Beavers with a game-high tally of 18 points, while Riley Stading added a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Hughes scored 11 of Woodland’s 22 second half points and finished with 13 rebounds and seven steals to notch her own double-double.

Addi Stading scored six points with six steals and three assists for Woodland and Sydney George had six points with six rebounds and six steals.

Woodland (7-4, 4-2) will play three league games next week starting Tuesday at Hudson’s Bay.

R.A. Long (0-10, 0-6) will play at Fort on Tuesday and then will host Mark Morris on Thursday.