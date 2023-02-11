The game plan was simple. Stop Maddie Gore.

The results were undeniable. Mark Morris opened up a twenty point lead before halftime and never looked back to rack up a 42-23 victory over Aberdeen in the opening round of the 2A District IV girls basketball tournament.

Playing in front of an aggressively caffeinated student section on their home Ted M. Natt Court the Monarchs kicked off the party Friday night by launching nearly all their fireworks at once. Mark Morris buried a series of three-pointers to soften up the Bobcats’ defense. Madi Noel, Brooklyn Schlecht and Isabella Merzoian all tickled the twine from deep in the first quarter all before the Bobcats had a second surname in the scoring column.

Then the Monarchs started dropping the ball down low to make Aberdeen pay. Natalie Mejia was putting in the work on the block and Charlie Blain was making opponents pay with razor sharp screens

By the time the visitors looked up it was nearly time for intermission and the Monarchs held a 24-4 advantage with a Roundball Rowdy section that was practically dancing a conga line with the cheerleaders.

“We all had this insane connection. We always talk about peaking in February and we’re getting there and it feels good,” Mark Morris senior Isabella Merzoian said. “We came out strong. I think we had three 3’s in the first couple minutes and that’s not something that happens all the time but on our court, with our fans, it really felt like our game.”

Merzoian led the Monarchs roaring start with seven points before halftime. The Mark Morris senior finished the game with a team-high 12 points and was instrumental to opening up opportunities for other players with four assists telling only part of the story.

“It helps to have Isabella. She requires a little bit more attention so that opens it up,” MM coach Sean Atkins said. “We’ve got plenty of girls who can hit threes.”

As for that primary game plan, Atkins didn’t mince words when detailing the Monarchs’ primary objective.

“Corral Gore was the main thing. If you show her enough bodies she wasn’t able to hit people in stride so they never got any clean looks,” Atkins said.

To hear it said like that it all sounded so simple.

Brooklyn Schlecht was the Monarch assigned with the task of irritating Gore’s efforts. The Mark Morris point guard performed as well as anyone else has been able to so far this season, holding her to just 16 points.

Meanwhile, Schlecht scored eight points of her own with eight rebounds and three steals.

“Brooklyn did a great job about getting in her business. Maddie Gore is a really great player and we really worked on not letting her come down court,” Merzoian noted.

And where Gore was able to get going at times thanks to her sheer athleticism and savvy, the Monarchs didn’t let any of the other Bobcats get going at all. Three Aberdeen players all tied for second on the scoring ledger with two points each.

Blain was a common source of frustration for the Bobcats as she found a way to jam up the gears of the Aberdeen pick-and-roll offense time after time. Whether she was jamming cutters, flashing on screens, or going full Superman for loose balls, Blain was there making a nuisance of herself to Aberdeen. She finished the game with four points, five rebounds and three steals.

“Charlie always brings that fierce,” Merzoian noted. “It’s really something when she’s on the court. You know you’re going to get every rebound just because Charlie’s there.”

Mark Morris led 28-11 at halftime and played even the rest of the way as they subbed starters in and out and worked through the second, third and fourth options of their offense.

Madi Noel finished the game with eight points, four assists and four rebounds and Natalie Mejia notched six points.

With their final home game under their collective rolled waistbands it was apparent that these Monarchs have found a way to capture the hearts of their fans. What makes it even more special is that the love affair goes both ways.

“We’ve been through it our four years and we didn’t always have that student section and I think that was one of our best ever,” Merzoian said. “Seeing that energy, seeing people out here celebrating us and us being able to share our love of basketball, there’s nothing more special.”

The win moves Mark Morris along into the district quarterfinals where they will face W.F. West. The Monarchs lost to the Bearcats 75-48 earlier in the season but feel confident rolling into the rematch.

Atkins noted that the first game was scheduled on short notice, which left Schlecht out of state on a previously scheduled trip when the game went down. Merzoian called the first game a “testing the waters kind of thing.”

So what did the Monarchs learn in that loss nearly two months ago?

“Just how big and how physical they can be. You’ve got to keep them out of their rhythm,” Atkins said. “They do a nice little pick-and-roll offense and they’ve got Julia Dalan and she’s just a beast.”

Mark Morris will play the Bearcats on Monday at 6 p.m. at Black Hills High School in Tumwater