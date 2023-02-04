There was a moment early in the second half where hope fermented into belief on a Friday night in the old growth cathedral known as the Lumberdome. The Lumberjills, chasing just their second win of the season in their final home contest, were transforming in front of the eyes of a sparse congregation on the way to a 45-37 victory over Fort Vancouver in a 2A Greater St. Helens League revival.

Leading 24-16 in the third quarter after a three-pointer from Alauna Brown the R.A. Long girls began to find their swagger. First freshman post Evelyn Ofstun got tangled up on a rebound and had some fun swinging her opponent back and forth until the jump ball was called. Then Breyelle Box wove her way into the heart of the Trappers’ defense and defense and was promptly annihilated by a pair of crushing post players only to laugh in the face of her offenders like a hyena to the rhinoceros.

The message was loud and clear. The Lumberjills were ready to scrap for what they wanted, and they were having fun doing it.

“You could see it once they were getting excited for one another on the court,” RAL coach J.D. Ott said. “Once they started getting excited we had the momentum and then we started to frustrate them and I knew this game was ours, but we had to keep our head in it. We had to keep our emotions in check.”

By the end of the third quarter R.A. Long had turned a one point first quarter deficit into a 34-21 lead with Brown leading the way on a game-high 19 points. The sophomore hit 4-of-8 three-pointers along the way and the Lumberjills knocked down seven long balls as a team, running their advantage up as high as 13 points before the Trappers mounted one last desperate comeback attempt.

“‘In the first half we just kept turning the ball over and over again but in the second half we picked it up and got the dub,” RAL senior Gracelyn House said. “And Alauna Brown was just hitting those 3’s the entire game just back-to-back-to-back.”

April Cruz led Fort Vancouver with 10 points and Fatima Juwara added eight points but the Trappers couldn’t hit enough shots down the stretch to close the gap..

Briana Garwood contributed nine points for the Lumberjills and was instrumental to overcoming the Trappers’ frantic press in the closing minutes. Box provided the primary outlet for R.A. Long on the press break and finished with five points to go with six rebounds and three assists.

Holding just a two point lead at the half with an outbreak of turnovers to blame, Ott reminded his team in the locker room that they weren’t playing up to their ability. He was confident they could pull away and that at this late juncture in the season they knew just what to do. So he put the weight on their shoulders and let them go out and prove to themselves they could carry it.

“I told them in the locker room, ‘You guys know I’m not happy right now. This is what you have to do; you guys have to do it,” Ott said. “They came out fired up and ready to play and just kept feeding off of one another. When somebody would make a good pass or a good shot, they just fed off it and it kept going well.”

Ofstun wasn’t just thrilling the Lumberjills faithful by rag-dolling her foes while crashing the boards, she also put up eight points in the post with eight rebounds, four steals and two blocks. Jillian Woodruff helped fill in the cracks for the home team with six rebounds and four assists.

“I thought Evelyn was huge for us tonight in a lot of ways,” Ott said. “She was blocking shots. Getting rebounds. She was the difference for us in the middle.”

Having played for three coaches in her four years, House had her own opinions about who set the thermostat for the Lumberjills in crunch time.

“I think it’s our Coach Ott who kind of gives that yelling aggression to us and it just makes us fired up and gets us ready when we’re coming back on the court,” House said.

R.A. Long’s lone senior contributed four points and three steals in the win and has been a beacon throughout a long season taking lumps in losses and learning lessons. The Lumberjills featured six freshmen on the roster this season and just one junior. During Friday’s senior night festivities House was the only player to meet the qualifications for recognition.

“I already knew it was going to be a rebuilding year with how many freshmen we have so I just stepped up and took over the leadership role and made sure everybody else is communicating with each other,” House said.

After experiencing an exodus of experience prior to his first year back at the helm for the R.A. Long girls program, Ott is grateful for the contributions that House provided on the court, on the bus and in the locker room.

“Grace is the quiet leader. She goes out and plays hard. As the season progressed she became more vocal as a leader.” Ott said. “This year she was put in a situation she wasn’t really used to and she grew into that leadership position which was fun to watch.”

R.A. Long (2-17, 2-13) will wrap up its season at Mark Morris on Tuesday at 7 p.m.